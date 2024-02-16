Rochester's Hocking embraces VNL championship chance

FOR a talented young netballer with no shortage of big-match experience, Teal Hocking admitted to being quite stunned by the euphoria surrounding the Bendigo Strikers' first VNL practice match last Saturday.
The 19-year-old from Rochester - like most of her new Strikers championship teammates - was perhaps a bit unprepared for the sight that greeted them as they made their way onto the court at Red Energy Arena for their warm-up ahead of their clash against the Boroondara Express.
A massive crowd - no doubt boosted by the Melbourne Vixens visit to Bendigo - left players slightly more edgy than normal.
The enormity of the occasion, in light of the Strikers' 10-year battle to secure a VNL licence, which was finally won last August, was not lost on Hocking, a key contributor to the team's 47-41 win over last year's championship runners-up.
It was the first of hopefully many major moments for the silky-smooth goal attack this season.
"We were all a bit nervous at the start. In the change rooms we were wondering what was going to happen," Hocking said.
"But it was finally good to get a hit-out and just see where we are at against other teams.
"I saw a few of the Rochy girls in the crowd and saw them wave.
"I didn't expect the crowd to be quite like that, but it was good to get a chance to play in Bendigo."
Hocking and her championship teammates will get three chances to play in front of their home crowd this VNL season, the first of which will again be against the Express on Sunday, April 28.
They will also play the Geelong Cougars on May 19 and Southern Saints on June 2.
Hocking, who joined the Strikers after being named in the VNL division one team of the year last season with City West Falcons, felt the first outing for the league newcomers had proved relatively seamless given it was many players' first time on the court together under match conditions.
"It was good to work on those connections with everyone, being our first champs team," she said.
"It was a proud moment."
Hocking's team of the year selection was not the only honour to flow her way in 2023.
She gained the experience of a lifetime by being selected in the Victorian team for the first time for Netball Australia National Championships in Darwin.
Her state teammates included fellow Striker and gun Sandhurst defender Charlotte Sexton.
Proof of just how highly rated both players are, the pair were still eligible to be picked in the Strikers 23-and-under squad this season.
Hocking's appearance in Darwin was testament to her diligence and resolve after missing out in previous seasons.
"I tried in the 17s and 15s and finally made it my last year at 19s," she said.
"But I think it came at the right time for me.
"And then to get this opportunity to play champs is amazing. I really didn't know what to expect going into pre-season."
Hocking, who has moved to Bendigo and will soon start her teaching degree at La Trobe University, said the decision to leave the Falcons for the Strikers was in some ways tough, but easy in others.
"I'd been thinking about it - obviously it's closer for me. It's two-and-a-half hours to Melbourne (from Rochester) for me)," she said.
"But I'm glad I made the choice - everyone around the club has been so helpful for me."
On the court, she is keen to continue establishing the bonds between herself and fellow goalers Milly Brock and Bridgette Furphy.
Brock, formerly from Ariels and a premiership goal shooter with Murray league club Tongala, was one of the standouts for the Strikers against the Express with her composed shooting.
Few were more impressed with her game than the player closest to her on the court, Hocking.
"She's amazing. "I can feed her straight away - she's always open," she said.
"As the youngest in the team, I know she has my back.
"All the girls have my back and we definitely all have each others.
"We just need to keep the intensity up from here.
"We'd like to show everyone that we play throughout the season that we can be a force to be reckoned with."
The Strikers will look to build on their momentum this weekend, with a pair of practice matches scheduled against Hawks at Bendigo South East College.
Away from the Strikers, Hocking will be aiming to help lift Rochester up the Goulburn Valley league ladder following the Tigers' seventh-place finish last season.
She will have an exciting new partner in the goaling circle, with Tia Webb having joined the club after playing in back-to-back Loddon Valley league premierships with Maiden Gully YCW in 2023 and '23.
Hocking said she had quickly been impressed by Webb's commitment and dedication.
"She'll be really helpful for us and is a lovely girl as well," she said.
"We've got a few other new recruits, so hopefully we are stronger and can play finals for the first time in a while.
"It's been a long time (without finals), but we've been training hard."
Saturday from noon to 2.30pm at Bendigo South East College.
Sunday from 10am to 12.30pm at Bendigo South East College.
