New VNL club primed to Strike early

AS FAR as introductions go to life in the big league, they don't come much bigger than this for the Bendigo Strikers.
As they prepare for their first official practice matches against VNL powerhouse Boroondara Express this weekend, Strikers championship coach Tracey Brereton could not have dreamed of a more exciting opportunity than sharing the stage with the Melbourne Vixens.
But that's the thrilling stirring scenario facing the Strikers as they take their biggest step yet towards their long-awaited March 6 Victorian Netball League debut against the Southern Saints.
With the Suncorp Super Netball Vixens in town for an open training session and a community clinic at Red Energy Arena, both events being sellouts, a strong crowd is tipped to be in attendance for the Strikers' first hit-out against a VNL opponent.
It's a tantalising prospect for Brereton and her championship squad, which will hit the court at 11.50am, following a pair of encounters between the two clubs' 23-and-under and development squads at 10.30am.
"It's great that there is a real connection back to community level on Saturday," she said.
"All these Vixens players came through their very own community to get where they are, so this showcases the fact Vixens is potentially not too far away for some players, especially with Bendigo's own Ruby Barkmeyer being a Vixen.
"It's great they are coming up here and making it an even bigger day and event for us."
Barkmeyer - a training partner again this season with the Vixens and an obvious pre-season recruiting target for the Strikers given her Bendigo origins - is expected to line-up for the Express in Saturday's game.
The 2024 Express championship squad also features Sandhurst multiple premiership-winning defender Sophie Shoebridge.
Having trained together since October, the onset of practice matches has brought a mix of anticipation and solace for the Strikers, according to Brereton.
"We've done so much training, and even though we've done some internal, house practice matches, it's not the same as playing someone you haven't played before and don't know," she said.
"Saturday is a really exciting step because it means we are getting closer to the start of the main season.
"We'll get to showcase our players and show everyone what we've been doing and what we are about.
"Unfortunately, we do have a few outs this weekend, but so do Boroondara.
"So it will be us, but it won't be all of us. We do have a couple of girls away and one just managing an injury.
"That's disappointing for those girls, but whether we've had everyone at training, or not, it's still been the same quality of session and buy-in.
"Nothing changes on that front."
Pleasingly for Brereton, she said players across both Strikers teams had returned to training in mid-January even keener and fitter than they had been before their Christmas-New Year's break.
"We hit them with a yo-yo (test) straight up and I'd have to say most, if not all, improved on their (earlier) results," she said.
"That's all that you can ask, that they are doing stuff away from training."
Brereton, who will unfortunately miss Saturday's clash due to commitments in Tasmania with the Victorian 19-and-under team that she coaches, said there were some key takeaways she'd like to see emerge from the first practice match.
"I'd love to hear that the girls have implemented what we have been doing and that they adhere to what the culture of our club is, what our keywords are and what we stand for," she said.
"I want to make sure they deliver on that."
After finishing second in the championship division last season, Brereton said the Express would be the ultimate first-up litmus test for the new girls on the VNL block.
"I do believe they will have some big names out, but it will be interesting and a real test," she said.
"We have them and the following week we have the Hawks, who are coming up here.
"For us, playing a few teams already in the competition gives us a benchmark of where we are and what we need to work on.
"But without having played a game, I feel everyone in the championship team has already showed so much growth."
Strikers championship squad: Ashley Ryan, Bridgette Furphy, Charlotte Sexton, Chelsea Sartori, Heather Oliver, Imogen Sexton, Meg Williams, Milly Brock, Milly Wicks, Ruby Turner, Teal Hocking.
