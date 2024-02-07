New VNL club unveils Striking uniform design

ONLY days away from their first official practice match, Bendigo Strikers have unveiled the uniform they will wear in their inaugural Victorian Netball League (VNL) season in 2024.
Designed by the new club's board in consultation with custom sportswear supplier Blackchrome, the predominantly navy dress features the club's blue and gold logo.
Strikers president Melinda Keighran said the launch of the playing dress ahead of this weekend's practice matches against Boroondara Express at Red Energy Arena was another proud moment for the club.
"It has been such an honour bringing this uniform to fruition," she said.
"It will be a special occasion when our players wear this dress and bring it to life on court.
"To have players representing the Strikers and looking professional is something we are striving for on and off the court."
The partnership with Blackchrome, which has jumped on board as a gold sponsor, has been a long-time in the making.
"Blackchrome reached out and wanted to be part of the Strikers journey several years ago," Keighran said.
"They were then commissioned to design the uniform with our board in the planning phase of Strikers. During that process, the Strikers formalised a partnership with Blackchrome as gold sponsor.
"On the court is where it counts, so it was critical to make sure we sourced breathable fabrics and modern fits that support and elevate a high performance playing environment."
Blackchrome has previously designed and produced elite uniforms for premier league and Suncorp Super Netball clubs in other states.
After the Strikers were awarded a VNL licence in August 2023, the uniform began to take shape.
Keighran revealed the board had reached out to the Bendigo Pioneers to see if they could align the Strikers' colours to the city's football high performance pathway.
It followed a successful brand revamp for the Pioneers at the start of 2023.
The blue in the dress signifies water and the rivers bordering the Strikers' regions.
It further represents the New South Wales part of the region, which features sky blue in their state sporting colours.
The gold represents the goldfields of Bendigo and surrounding regions of Castlemaine, Maryborough and beyond.
It also represents the golden sun and the many crops and soils found in the region.
The board worked closely with Bart 'n' Print to come up with the unique Strikers wording and further development of the logo.
As part of a huge Saturday of netball in Bendigo, highlighted by a visit by the Melbourne Vixens, the Strikers' championship team will clash with Boroondara Express at 11.50am this Saturday.
It will be preceded by 23-and-under and development squad matches between to the two clubs, starting at 10.30am.
In an exciting development for netball fans, the Strikers have released their inaugural memberships and merchandise to the public.
"We know we have a passionate netball community in Central Victoria," board member Brock Pinner said.
"To have a way for that community to be part of the Strikers journey alongside the local clubs and leagues is something that is really important to the board.
"We are excited to offer three membership packages, with the opportunity for our new supporter base to get involved at different levels."
* Strikeforce membership is for the most avid fan, providing an inner sanctum experience and exclusive access to Strikers players and coaches.
* The Strikers community membership is for the supporters who have a connection with their local netball community and would like to support their VNL team at the same time.
* Supporters club membership is for supporters who may not be able to be as actively involved, but still want to support the team and stay connected to the club.
The Strikers have also released a range of apparel for supporters to show their support and allegiance.
The items, supplied by local company Breach Apparel, include t-shirts, jumpers, scarves, beanies and hats and are available for purchase by supporters.
Memberships and merchandise will be launched at the VNL exhibition matches and Vixens training session this Saturday at Red Energy Arena.
They will be available online from next week.
