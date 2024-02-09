Strikers' momentum is building, says midcourter Ashley Ryan

MIDCOURT ace Ashley Ryan is hoping for a case of third time's a charm in the VNL with the Bendigo Strikers.
For someone who had successfully toiled for years in the VNL competition before opting to take a hiatus at the end of the 2019 season, the opportunity to be back in the state's premier netball competition is one she thought might never arrive.
An even longer shot was being able to do it while representing her hometown.
But that all changed last August when - after 10 years of blood, sweat and tears - Bendigo was finally allocated a VNL licence of its own.
Things have moved quickly since for the Strikers - one of three new teams admitted to the competition alongside the Gippsland Stars and Melton-based Western Warriors - with Ryan one of the first to throw her hand up to be a part of history.
The Strikers are the third VNL club she has represented in the state's premier netball competition.
While she has sensed plenty of momentum around the Strikers, the silky-skilled midcourter is expecting the energy to reach a new high when the championship team takes to the court for its first official practice match this Saturday against Boroondara Express.
"It's been a long time in the making and now we are finally there. It's very exciting," Ryan said.
"We had a solid four-week block of pre-season before Christmas and then Paddy Blood put us through a strength and conditioning program over Christmas time, so we all worked hard chipping away at that.
"The pre-season has gone really quickly.
"But it's good now to be getting a gauge of how we are going to be this season.
"Coming up against Boroondara, they are a top four team and a benchmark, so it will soon show us where we are at and where we need to be."
Ryan, who will play a major role in Kangaroo Flat's push this season for a first BFNL premiership since 2016, knows exactly just how tough the Express will be.
She played a couple of seasons for the club in 2018-19 following three with Ballarat Sovereigns.
Twice she was named in VNL teams of the year - with Sovereigns in 2016 (19-and-under) and the Express in 2018 (division one).
"To be honest, I never thought I would get this opportunity again, so with Bendigo getting a licence, I thought I'd give it another crack and see what happens," Ryan said.
"It's awesome to have this opportunity. I'm stoked.
"Saturday is going to be really exciting for the girls, just having the Bendigo community get around them, and having the Vixens there."
Asked which teammate supporters should be keeping an eye out for this season, Ryan nominated 19-year-old Teal Hocking, from Rochester.
The young goal attack is coming off a big 2023 in which she represented Victoria at 19-and-under level and was named in the VNL division one team of the year following a standout year with City West Falcons.
"She's nice and quiet, but in the internal practice matches we've had so far, she's been super-steady level-headed and her accuracy is amazing," said Ryan, the BFNL's Betty Thompson Medal winner in 2019.
"She's definitely and up-and-coming star. It's amazing feeding the ball into her.
"It's insane the talent we have been able to attract.
"To have the likes of Ruby Turner and Meg Williams coming across from (North East) Blaze, Milly Brock from Ariels and Chels (Chelsea Sartori) from Geelong (Cougars) last year, the calibre of players here is amazing.
"We are lucky to have everyone aboard.
The Strikers v Express championship practice match starts at 11.50am.
