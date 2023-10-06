Cowling jumps at chance to coach 23-and-under Strikers

KANGAROO Flat coach Jayden Cowling loves a challenge.
He rates his next one as easily the biggest and most exciting of his ever-developing netball career.
The 26-year-old has been appointed coach of Victorian Netball League newcomers Bendigo Strikers inaugural 23-and-under team.
His appointment is the latest key signing from the Strikers, following on from those of championship division coach Tracey Brereton and the club's director of coaching Carol Cathcart.
READ MORE:
It's the latest accolade for the Australian and Victorian men's male team representative, who - in recent seasons - has had a heavy involvement in coaching BFNL Association Championships and North Central State Titles teams.
He is thrilled to be making the step-up to VNL coaching.
"This will be the first time, but it's always been a goal of mine to eventually get there one day," Cowling said.
"I didn't think it would happen this quickly.
"I'm really excited and lucky the Strikers have given me the opportunity to lead a team that I feel can become a very competitive side.
"It's absolutely the biggest challenge of my coaching career to date.
"I've been lucky. I've loved coaching Kangaroo Flat and I've loved coaching the BFNL at Association Championships, but the VNL is the next level up.
"The athletes know that as well. They play country football netball, but once they get to Melbourne, it's whole new level.
"It's going to be a huge challenge, but the goal always is to get better as a coach and this is an opportunity to take my coaching to the next level."
He is not without some VNL experience, having in the past umpired in the state league.
Cowling's first official duty will be helping oversee player trials this Sunday at Red Energy Stadium in Bendigo.
Unsuccessful in their bid to enter the VNL competition on two previous occasions, Cowling has noticed a groundswell of support for the Strikers since being awarded a VNL licence in late-August.
"Bendigo has waited a long time for a licence, but now that it's here, it's a dream for a lot of girls to get involved and to get to the next level," he said.
"It's very exciting. Bendigo is a very community-minded town and people love their sport and love their netball.
"It's great being a part of it. I can't wait to get stuck into it."
READ MORE:
Cowling sees no reason why both Strikers teams - championship and 23-and-under - cannot not be ultra-competitive in their first season.
"I've heard through Carol (Cathcart) that there's been some really great talent indicating their interest in playing for Bendigo," he said.
"The enthusiasm is definitely there among the players."
It's going to be a huge challenge, but the goal always is to get better as a coach and this is an opportunity to take my coaching to the next level- Jayden Cowling
This weekend's trials and his recent appointment as Strikers 23-and-under coach will only add to Cowling's heavy netball schedule.
His reappointment as coach of Kangaroo Flat's A-grade team is expected to be announced shortly.
Cowling, who is employed by Netball Victoria, is three months into his new role as the organisation's first male participation co-ordinator and is also in the midst of trialling for a spot in the Victorian men's team.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.