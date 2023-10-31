Detectives are investigating two assaults in Bendigo believed to be linked to the Rebels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang.
The first incident occurred at Golden Square on New Years' Eve where two men were seriously assaulted.
The investigation has been ongoing since January, however Victoria Police has released more information, including images of vehicles they believe were involved.
Two men, then aged 28 and 25, were travelling in a white Holden Rodeo ute along Specimen Hill Road about 4.20pm on 31 December, 2022 when they were allegedly spotted by a man on a dirt bike, and a followed by a convoy of vehicles.
Echo Taskforce detectives believe one of the cars, a dark coloured Holden station wagon, rammed the ute at a roundabout where Laurel Street, Breen Street, Allingham Street and Bellevue Road all intersect.
Both vehicles continued down Laurel Street towards High Street.
Investigators were told a woman arrived in a black Renault Koleos and cleared up the strewn ramming damage from the offending vehicles. She then left the scene.
The men in the ute parked outside an address on Laurel Street and went inside the property.
About 30 minutes later, five vehicles including a white Nissan Patrol, a red Holden ute, a red Mazda 3, a white dual cab ute and a white Isuzu D-MAX ute with a business name on the driver's side door pulled up outside the address.
Police were told up to 15 men armed with an array of weapons including bats and knives entered the property.
The group allegedly entered by smashing a window, and the four people in the house including the two men who had been in the ute, fled.
It's believed the four people were chased by members of the group.
The two men who lived at the property were uninjured, however the window, front door and fence of their house were damaged.
The 28-year-old man was located on Allingham Street suffering serious injuries from an assault and was taken to hospital by family members.
The 25-year-old man got back into his ute and was chased by a number of people travelling in the convoy of four vehicles.
On High Street, the ute and the red Mazda were involved in a collision with an unrelated vehicle.
All three cars were damaged, however no one was physically injured during the collision.
The ute and the Mazda took off from the scene when the ute crashed into a ditch on Panton Street.
Police said the 25-year-old man was chased by a number of people and then seriously assaulted.
The group then left the area in their vehicles.
A number of witnesses called 000 and the victim was conveyed to hospital with serious injuries.
The red Mazda was found dumped on McLaughlin Street.
The driver was described as a male aged in his late teens or early 20s, average height, thin build, fair complexion and black or brown hair.
Police have been told he got into a white 4WD after leaving the Mazda, with the male driver of the 4WD described as being in his 20s.
The motivation for the assault is still yet to be determined, however it's believed some of the parties are known to each other.
The second incident occurred in Long Gully on June 17 where a man was allegedly seriously assaulted.
Police believe the 32-year-old man had been at a bar in Bendigo on the night of June 16 and had been speaking with two women.
The man then went to the Rebels OMCG clubhouse on Havilah Street just after midnight and a verbal confrontation took place.
The man was allegedly physically assaulted by a group of men outside the clubhouse.
He later left on foot and was seen by patrolling police, who took him to hospital with significant injuries including fractures to his spine and skull.
Echo Taskforce detectives believed a number of offenders were involved in both the June 17 and New Years Eve assaults.
The two incidents were otherwise not believed to be linked.
Detectives were keen to speak to anyone who witnessed either assault or had any further information about those involved.
This information can also be provided to police anonymously.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
