Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo police looking for insight into serious Golden Square assault

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated January 5 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture

Police are appealing for help with an investigation into a series of incidents, including one where two men were seriously assaulted on New Year's Eve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.