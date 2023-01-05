Police are appealing for help with an investigation into a series of incidents, including one where two men were seriously assaulted on New Year's Eve.
Detectives from Bendigo Crime Investigation Unit believe a 28-year-old Portland man and a 28-year-old North Bendigo man were travelling in a ute along Specimen Hill Road about 4.20pm on December 31 when two vehicles started following them.
It's believed one of the cars, a dark coloured Holden station wagon, rammed the ute at a roundabout where Laurel Street, Breen Street, Allingham Street and Bellevue Road in Golden Square all intersect.
After both vehicles continued down Laurel Street towards High Street, the ute parked outside an associate's property where the two men went inside.
About 30 minutes later, four vehicles including a white Nissan Patrol, a red Holden ute, a red Mazda3 and a dual cab ute pulled up outside the Laurel Street address.
Police have been told up to 15 men armed with an array of weapons including bats and knives attempted to enter the property.
They said the group managed to enter by smashing a window and the four occupants of the house, including the two aforementioned men, fled.
The other two men from the property were uninjured, however the window, front door and fence of their house were damaged.
The North Bendigo man was subsequently located on Allingham Street with serious injuries from an assault and was taken to hospital.
Meanwhile, the Portland man got back into his ute and was chased by a number of people travelling in the convoy of four vehicles.
While on High Street, they went through a red light at the Oak Street intersection before the ute and one of the cars, a red Mazda, collided with an unrelated vehicle.
All three cars were damaged, however no one was physically injured during the crash.
The ute and the Mazda took off from the scene with the ute subsequently crashing into a ditch on Panton Street.
The Portland man was chased by a number of people and then assaulted.
A number of witnesses called Triple-zero (000) and the victim was conveyed to hospital with serious injuries.
The red Mazda was later found dumped on McLaughlin Street.
The driver has been described as a male aged in his late teens or early 20s, average height, thin build, fair complexion and black or brown hair.
Police have been told he got into a white 4WD after leaving the Mazda, with the male driver of the 4WD described as being in his 20s.
At this stage, the motivation for the assault is yet to be determined, however it's believed some of the parties are known to each other.
Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the series of incidents or has any CCTV or dash-cam footage.
They would also like to speak to anyone with information about those involved and this information can be provided to police anonymously.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
