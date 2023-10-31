An 88-year-old man has been hospitalised after an SUV smashed into the side of the car he was driving in Golden Square.
He took a hit to the head during the crash on the corner of Thistle Street and MacKenzie Street at about 5.30pm on Thursday October 31, the Bendigo Highway Patrol's Sergeant Mick McCrann said.
The man was travelling with a passenger north-west on Thistle Street when a 21-year-old man crashed his golden-coloured Mitsubishi into the white Holden sedan, Sergeant McCrann said.
The younger driver had failed to give way as he tried to cross the MacKenzie Street intersection, police believed.
The force of the crash caved two doors in on the driver's side of the Holden.
That prompted firefighters and SES members to rip their way into the car to free the 88-year-old man, who paramedics took to hospital.
"He's listed as having minor injuries and he's been conveyed to hospital for observation," Sergeant McCrann said.
Police on scene were yet to finish their investigation when Sergeant McCrann spoke with the Bendigo Advertiser but two things appeared clear to him.
"The factors here are that someone's driving into the sun across a busy intersection," he said.
Sergeant McCrann urged motorists to take extra time appraising risks such conditions.
The crash temporarily closed parts of the intersection but traffic could mostly flow.
