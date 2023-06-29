Three patched members of the Rebels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMCG) have been arrested in Bendigo during an early morning police operation following an assault in May which left a man in hospital.
Detectives from the Echo Taskforce carried out early morning searches at three residential addresses in North Bendigo, and Epsom, as well as a clubhouse in Long Gully.
Three men have been taken into custody - a 49-year-old North Bendigo man, believed to be the president of the Rebels OMCG, a 28-year-old Epsom man, believed to be a sergeant at arms of the Rebels OMCG, and a 25-year-old Epsom man, believed to be a patched member of the Rebels OMCG.
The searches were assisted by the VIPER Taskforce, Critical Incident Response Team, AFP's National Anti-Gangs Squad, Central Victoria Divisional Response Unit and the Dog Squad.
"We will not allow our regional communities to be intimidated by OMCGs," Echo Taskforce detective acting inspector Ash Ryan said.
"Organised crime entities living in more rural parts of the state who think their distance from the city affords them a level of anonymity or impunity - you are mistaken.
"It is not easier to hide in the country. If you are involved in organised criminal activity, you will be detected and you will be held accountable, irrespective of your location."
This morning's activity follows an incident on Monday, May 15, when a man was seriously assaulted outside of his own North Bendigo property around 9.45pm.
Police believe the man had been working on his vehicle when a motorbike travelled past the address at significant speed, he waved for the bike to slow down.
Shortly after, two men, believed to be a 49-year-old Bendigo man and a 25-year-old Epsom man, returned to the address in a white Commodore Ute in Rebels colours and began assaulting the victim.
A third man, believed to be a 28-year-old from Epsom, arrived not long after in a twin cab ute and joined in the assault.
The victim's partner heard the commotion and walked outside, causing all three offenders to flee the scene.
The man was taken to hospital to be treated for significant but non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation remains ongoing, police are appealing for information from anyone who witnessed the incident or has CCTV or dashcam footage.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
OTHER NEWS:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.