Three patched Rebels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang members arrested, Bendigo

Updated June 29 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 10:44am
Three patched members of the Rebels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMCG) have been arrested in Bendigo during an early morning police operation following an assault in May which left a man in hospital.

