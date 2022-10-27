The spooky season is upon us, and one Golden Square family has gone above and beyond with their tradition of decorating their house.
Scott and Carrie MacRae have been busily preparing their home for Halloween, with homemade decorations and props filling their front lawn, porch and driveway.
At night is when the house really comes to life, with projections, lights and sound sending shivers down the spines of those brave enough to check it out.
Ms MacRae said they go big every year and it's great to see the community's reactions.
"We always have to up it, everyone's always wondering what we're going to do next," she said.
She said they now have 12 massive animatronic puppets of clowns and skeletons, and new this year is a guillotine and a rooftop Jeepers Creepers.
The couple's eldest son will also once again be dressing as Texas Chainsaw Massacre's Leatherface, terrorising those that dare enter the property.
Last year, the family of seven won $10,000 from Sydney-based store CostumeBox after its annual competition against 160 houses across Australia.
"We were very shocked," Ms MacRae said. "I don't win anything but if I was going to win something it'd be Halloween."
The house has been decorated for Halloween every year for the past 12 years and draws about 2000 eager trick or treaters, Ms MacRae said.
And for people who criticise Australians celebrating Halloween, Mr MacRae it's about coming together as a community, and the look on people's faces on the night of October 31 makes it all worth it.
"It's about getting to know your neighbours, opening your doors and all that stuff," he said.
"Two-thousand people coming through but no matter who the demographic or where they're from, the parents are dressed up, the kids are dressed up and they have smiles ear to ear.
"There's no financial stress like Christmas, and you're talking to everybody and meeting your neighbours. To me, that's more Australian than Christmas."
He said after having to have a contact-free Halloween in 2020 and 2021, the household is looking forward to having people through their homemade house of horrors.
"Especially after COVID and with the floods happening at the moment ... there needs to be something to take your mind of it all and that's what I'm looking forward to," he said.
Check out the house at 10 Rowe Street, Golden Square.
