Jason and Lindsay Tod met at Domino's Bendigo about 15 years ago.
On Monday, October 30, the Tods will open their fourth store in Bendigo, at Epsom Village.
After stints at Domino's head office in Queensland, the couple returned to Bendigo in 2018 and bought the High Street store, before purchasing the Kangaroo Flat store and building one in Strathdale. They also own the Castlemaine Domino's.
Ms Tod said the local franchisees had been "unlocking" parts of the region since 2018, and moving to Epsom was a logical step.
"We have a lot of customers and there's a lot of growth at this side of town through Huntly, and those customers live a long way away for us to deliver to," she said.
"There's a whole customer base there that can now get deliveries."
Ms Tod said the store would hire up to 40 people, from managers to crew and delivery drivers.
She said her and her husband were passionate about providing opportunities for younger people to rise through the ranks of the fast-food industry.
"People think it's a short-term job and don't realise the opportunities that it could actually present you," she said.
"When I was 15 and started work, I didn't expect I was going to be a franchisee."
Ms Tod said her and her husband's motto was they wanted every single person who came through the doors to leave a better version of themselves.
"We want them to learn skills, whether it's just being more confident in dealing with customers or working better in a team, or learning leadership skills," she said.
Ms Tod said the couple were also passionate about giving back to the community, which they do through fundraisers, or "Doughraisers".
During the week starting November 13, a dollar per pizza sold would be donated to a community group or club in Epsom or Huntly.
She said they were still hiring, and potential recruits could drop in a resume in store during opening week.
