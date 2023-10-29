Bendigo Advertiser
20K people through the gates at Bendigo Show, organisers estimate

By Ben Loughran
October 30 2023 - 5:30am
Bendigo Agricultural Show Society president Ian Furze says this year was the "biggest and best" yet. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.
With an estimated 20,000 people through the doors and a successful rebound since the Covid-19 global pandemic, organisers of the Bendigo Show are hailing it the "biggest and best ever".

