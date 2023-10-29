With an estimated 20,000 people through the doors and a successful rebound since the Covid-19 global pandemic, organisers of the Bendigo Show are hailing it the "biggest and best ever".
The show played host to masses of people who enjoyed the rides, showbags, horse riding events, monster trucks, games and fireworks that were on offer over October 27 and 28.
Held at the Bendigo Showgrounds, head of the Bendigo Agricultural Show Society Ian Furze said there was a constant stream of people through the gate.
He said it was great to such support from the community for the event and while money is still being tallied, it was clearly a successful weekend.
"We just had a fantastic show weekend," he said.
"We've had, estimated at this stage, probably 20,000 people attend over the two days."
Mr Furze said the show had been sorely missed not just because of the joy it brings people of the community but also the "economic benefit" it brings the city.
"It is very significant boost to the local economy," he said.
"It does bring a lot of people into the region and we know they spend a lot of money, a few years ago we did a bit of research and found (the show) estimated there was approximately $5 million worth of economic benefit
"(The 2023 show) might be a little bit more by the time we work some numbers through."
Mr Furze said events like the Bendigo Show could not be possible without the help they receive from private businesses, volunteers and the Bendigo community.
He said he wanted to thank all involved.
"We would like to thank the Bendigo region and the community of Bendigo for supporting us," he said.
"A lot of the feedback we have had was very positive and people were glad to come along and have a bit of fun."
The Agriculture Show Society president gave special mention to Bendigo Fireworks who helped put on the "wonderful" displays for both nights.
Mr Furze said the Victoria Showmans Guild helped organise the specific rides and events for the weekend and a point of pride was the fact that there was something for everyone at the Bendigo Show.
