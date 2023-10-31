UPDATED, TUESDAY, 6.25PM:
A 44-year-old Junortoun man has charged with murder following the death of a woman in Kangaroo Flat.
He has been remanded in custody to face Bendigo Magistrates' Court on Thursday, November 2.
The parties involved were known to each other.
The charges by Homicide Squad detectives followed an incident on October 29 in which Analyn "Logee" Osias was fatally injured.
Emergency services had been called to a High street house just after 11.50pm and found Ms Osias, 46, unresponsive. She later died in hospital.
Two primary school aged children in the home at the time were not physically injured, police said in a statement.
Police said the 44-year-old man was arrested with the help of the police air wing about 5am on October 20, in a reservoir near Harcourt North Road.
UPDATED, Tuesday 1.30pm:
The school attended by the two young children of a woman who died at Kangaroo Flat on Sunday night has issued a statement about the tragic event.
St Monica's Catholic Primary School principal Fiona Dearne identified the 46-year-old mother as "Analyn Osias (known as Logee)", whose two youngest children were in years 1 and 3 at the school.
St Monica's was deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news, Ms Dearne said.
"We extend our prayerful sympathy and support to all of Logee's family and friends."
The school would do everything possible to support the two children and "all who loved Logee", its principal said.
On Tuesday it had provided "care packages" for the children, two girls, "as a demonstration of the love and support of the St Monica's community".
Staff had gathered to pray and plan ongoing support for the family and school community, Ms Dearne said, and counselling would be available.
Bendigo's close-knit Filipino community has confirmed that Ms Osias was among its members.
Community leader Maria Gillies said people were rallying around the family and the event.
A vigil will be held for Ms Osias tonight, October 31, at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Quarry Hill from 6pm.
EARLIER: A 44-year-old Junortoun man homicide police want to question about the death of a woman in Kangaroo Flat remains in hospital.
The man has not been charged or interviewed, however police may question him sometime on Tuesday, October 31.
Police confirmed on Monday, October 30 the man was known to the victim.
MONDAY, 6pm: A mother who tragically lost her life after being injured at Kangaroo Flat overnight was a member of Bendigo's Filipino community who has been identified as "Logee".
The Bendigo Filipino Foundation has announced a prayer vigil will be held for Logee tomorrow, Tuesday, October 31, at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Quarry Hill.
Emergency services were called to the mother-of-four's home on High Street shortly before midnight last night after receiving reports a woman had been injured.
The 46-year-old was unresponsive when found by police and was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
A 44-year-old Junortoun man, who is understood to have known Logee, was arrested in Harcourt North just after 5am.
Police said the man, who is in hospital, is "assisting [them] with their inquiries" but has not yet been charged.
A 6pm mass will be followed by a prayer vigil at St Joseph's tomorrow.
UPDATE, 4pm: No charges have been laid after police arrested a 44-year-old Junortoun man.
Police say the man is currently in hospital but have not released more details.
Emergency services were called to a home along High Street following reports a woman had been injured.
She was pronounced dead after arriving in hospital.
UPDATE, 10.30am: Police believe a woman killed overnight knew the man arrested.
The Junortoun man is "assisting police with their inquiries", officers have confirmed.
UPDATE, 9.07am: A 44-year-old Junortoun man was arrested in Harcourt North just after 5am this morning following the death of a 46-year-old Kangaroo Flat woman.
The man remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
UPDATE, 8.45am: Investigators have cordoned off at least two units after an alleged killing of a woman in Kangaroo Flat.
They are examining the scene at the corner of High Street and Lauren Court.
Two primary school aged children were home at the time of the alleged murder but were not injured, police said.
EARLIER: A man has been arrested in relation to the alleged killing of a Kangaroo Flat woman which took place over the night of October 29.
Just before midnight, around 11.50pm, emergency services were called to a home along High Street following reports a woman had been injured.
Local police attended the scene and found the woman unresponsive after which she was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
A spokesperson for the police said the man had been arrested some distance away from the crime scene.
"We're able to update that police have arrested a man in Harcourt North as part of the investigation," the spokesperson said.
"Some great work by our members on the ground, with assistance from the Air Wing, saw the man arrested in a reservoir area off North Harcourt Road.
"He's currently assisting police with their enquiries."
The area has been cordoned off and a crime scene has been established which is still being investigated by homicide police.
Detectives along with Major Crime Scene Unit officers will process the scene.
Two primary school aged children found in the home at the time were not injured.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
