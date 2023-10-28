Bendigo Advertiser
Lyttleton Terrace Chinese takeaway Khong Dynasty closes for good

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated October 29 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 4:30am
Khong Dynasty owner Rhonda Yee has closed the doors for the final time. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
Khong Dynasty owner Rhonda Yee has closed the doors for the final time. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

After twenty-six years serving customers on the corner of Lyttleton Terrace and Williamson Street, Khong Dynasty has closed its doors for the final time.

