After twenty-six years serving customers on the corner of Lyttleton Terrace and Williamson Street, Khong Dynasty has closed its doors for the final time.
The shop was bought by Rhonda and Kenny Yee in 1997, who co-owned it until Mr Yee's death in 2019.
The COVID-19 pandemic, rising rents and difficulty finding staff made the business not sustainable, Ms Yee said.
MORE NEWS:
"Kenny and I bought this in '97, he said 'we'll only be here five years'," she said.
"We liked it here, but each year just kept getting longer and longer.
"He got sick and then he passed sort of quickly, he was only 58, in October [2019] and then we were hit with COVID.
"I've had the restaurant closed ever since, the dining room part, and we've just done delivery and takeaway."
Ms Yee said the rent had tripled since they bought the store, from $1500 per month to $5000 per month.
According to Ray White Bendigo, 267-275 Lyttleton Tce and 49-55 Williamson Street, which included Khong Dynasty, Endota Spa and the Uniting Op Shop sold for $6.3 million on June 21, 2023.
Ms Yee said the site was thought to be marked for a hotel development, but the Bendigo Advertiser could not confirm at time of writing.
"I don't know what the other owners will do that have bought the whole six shops, but it is a good business," she said.
"But you have to open every night, maybe close one night, and you need to get two more cooks."
OTHER NEWS:
Ms Yee said she wouldn't have been able to run the business by herself without the support of her staff, including Thomas Leong, known as Uncle.
"I couldn't have kept the restaurant going if he wasn't here to look after the kitchen for me, I'd just be in a big mess; I would've closed it sooner," she said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.