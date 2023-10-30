Hello and Happy Halloween, you're reading the Bendigo Advertiser's blog for Tuesday, October 31
We're in for a partly cloudy day today with a top of 17 degrees with 20 to 30 kilometre per hour wind.
This morning's top story, a vigil is is expected to be held tonight by Bendigo's Filipino community, honouring the woman who died in an alleged homicide on Sunday night.
Also in the news this morning, it's Halloween and there's a huge selection of houses for keen trick or treaters to check out, including the much-anticipated MacRae household in Golden Square. Once Halloween ends, it's time to start thinking about Christmas and Santa will once again receive a helping hand from the Central Deborah Gold Mine's Elf Academy. And an internationally acclaimed barista has started up at Madame Jude at Golden Square.
We'll bring you live updates from breaking news, traffic and travel from across the Greater Bendigo region and beyond.
