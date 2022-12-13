BENDIGO may have to find more than 400,000 square-metres of floorspace to fit everyone flocking to the city centre in coming decades, researchers say.
They have crunched the numbers as the City of Greater Bendigo prepares for a major refresh of planning rules throughout the city centre.
Shortfalls could make themselves felt in the 30 years to 2051, under one scenario flagged by experts from SGS Economics and Planning.
That assumes the number of people living in the city centre comes close to tripling the 1107 who live there right now.
Still, the experts think shortfalls would be "slight" under the sweeping changes the council wants for what it calls "the most significant commercial, health, education and service centre north of the Great Dividing Range in Victoria".
Bendigo's council has published the predictions deep within a mountain of paperwork dedicated to a major planning scheme rewrite.
Councillors on Monday signed off on more than 700 pages of documents covering everything from the city centre's heritage to its revised maximum building heights.
It is just stage one of a wider process that will eventually need the public's feedback and the state planning minister's signature.
The size of the inner city's future population surge is up for debate, both the council and SGS's experts acknowledge in the new documents.
But you do not need to open those pages to find evidence of developers reappraising the city centre.
Uniting Housing recently revealed plans for 73 units on Myers Street and a slew of hotel developers have won permission for buildings that would tower above many others.
Construction crews continue to transform one corner of the city centre with the new law courts and Galkangu govhub, while students are already benefitting from a Bendigo TAFE rebuild.
Still, it is too early to tell whether those changes will be enough to draw thousands more residents into the area.
The SGS experts say that number might only grow by 390 people.
It could all boil down to how attractive apartments look to people who could choose to live in outer suburbs.
Bendigo's council has been warning for some time that ageing homeowners may not want to rattle around a big house after children leave, and that working professionals might not necessarily find bigger homes appealing.
It has been grappling with a municipality-wide population boom for decades and there are no signs it will slow down any time soon.
"Council officers have also seen an increase in permit applications for the City Centre, suggesting the potential for accelerated change within the next two years," an SGS expert said.
The spike may have been nudged along by the COVID-19 pandemic as Melbourne office-workers realised they could work remotely, SGS experts said.
The spike in interest is being driven by greenfield developments on the edge of town, they said.
But "house price growth might make apartments in Bendigo City Centre more viable and attractive", the experts said.
That change could have major implications for another group of people who use the city centre: the 15,120 people who currently work there.
A big surge in demand for inner city living would undoubtedly have a knock-on effect for any business searching for floorspace.
Exactly how big that might be remains to be seen but SGS's experts are not predicting a hollowing out in the city centre despite consumers' growing appetite for online shopping.
Online retailers will probably need new "retail/wholesale hybrid spaces" in the future, SGS's experts said.
And demand for warehouses is likely to increase as companies move away from "just in time" supply chains, they said. That would increase demand for floorspace in or near the city centre, "particularly if rents are lower".
The upshot of that is that SGS is far more confident about future worker numbers than residents.
It is going to be somewhere between 8000 and 11,000, they believe.
The X-factor in those predictions is going to be how well Bendigo cashes in on the slew of new builds already changing the city's skyline, like the new TAFE building, courts and govhub.
It will also hinge on how the tourist and hospitality sector goes and how many people decide to move their businesses in COVID-19's wake.
All in all, Bendigo might need to find anywhere up to 421,111 square metres worth of floor space in the city centre over the next three decades, SGS's experts have told the council.
And given how well developed the area already is, it is likely a fair chunk of that can only be freed up by repurposing and rebuilding.
