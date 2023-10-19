The 50 most expensive streets in the central Victorian region have been revealed with Junortoun streets making up four of the top 10 in the region.
Home owners in Jean Alice Drive, William Court, Popes Road and Homebush Drive are sitting on some of the most valuable property, not only in Bendigo, but in central Victoria.
The median prices for the homes on these streets are more than $1.1 million.
The next Bendigo-based street in the list is also in Junortoun, on Atlas Road which also has an average price at over $1 million.
Taking out the majority of the top 10 streets are Kyneton homes which take up five of the top 10 spots.
That includes first and second place on the list with Clowes Street and Donnithorne Street, respectively.
For the full list, see below:
Woodend also has an entry in the top 10 streets with Nutfield Close in fifth sport where the median house price is $1.157 million.
Notable entries include Castlemaine with four streets in the top 50, namely Templeton Street, Hall Street, Turner Street and Domain Drive.
Strathdale also has four streets included and Maiden Gully has two streets in the top 50.
