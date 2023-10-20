Northern Victorian Region MP Georgie Purcell is leading the push for animal abuse reforms to family violence laws.
The Animal Justice Party member introduced a motion to amend the Family Violence Protection Act at parliament on October 18, which received support from the state government.
According to Ms Purcell, pets were often the first victims of violence and used as tools for coercive control.
One in three women in Australia reported delaying leaving violent homes, according to the RSPCA, which Ms Purcell said put themselves and their children at further risk.
"By protecting animals in situations of family violence, we remove one of the biggest barriers to escaping a violent home," she said.
"Companion animals should be recognised as vulnerable and affected family members, mirroring the treatment and consideration of children."
"Early intervention is key in protecting people from family and domestic violence. It is pertinent that pets are protected under Victoria's Family Violence Protection Act for better and safer outcomes for women, children and animals."
Ms Purcell said it was time for the state government to build on its commitment to "ensure more robust protections for animals in situations of family violence".
In 2021, New South Wales made harming or threatening animals a form of intimidation under its Crimes (Domestic and Personal Violence) Act.
In NSW, intimidation had a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment.
