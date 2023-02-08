Bendigo Advertiser
What working as a stripper taught Animal Justice Party MP Georgie Purcell

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated February 9 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 6:00am
Animal Justice Party MP Georgie Purcell became the youngest woman in Victorian parliament. Picture by Darren Howe

Member for Northern Victoria Region Georgie Purcell delivered her first speech in Victorian parliament on Tuesday, touching on being the youngest woman ever elected in the state, her love for animals, and her former employment as a topless stripper.

