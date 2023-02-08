Member for Northern Victoria Region Georgie Purcell delivered her first speech in Victorian parliament on Tuesday, touching on being the youngest woman ever elected in the state, her love for animals, and her former employment as a topless stripper.
The Animal Justice Party (AJP) member revealed while she was studying laws and communication at university in 2012, she was outed as a "topless waiter and stripper" by her peers.
"My whole world stopped on the day that my phone pinged with a notification that I had been tagged in a post on Facebook," she said.
"I froze, staring at a photo of myself on the screen and a thread of comments beneath.
"We know that university campuses have historically been a Petri dish for misogynistic behaviour, but at the same time for many men it is where they get their first taste of politics.
"While they get a short course in the tenets of power, women are delegitimised, and I had become one of them."
Ms Purcell said for the next 10 years she lived in fear the secret would resurface and impact her future career.
"I felt that my life was no longer worth living," she said.
"They stole 10 years from me, with my past constantly hanging over my head like a dark cloud, living in fear every single day that it would resurface.
"But here I stand today, the youngest woman in this Parliament, owning my story, proud of my past and ready for my future."
The MP said the incident meant she had a unique perspective to bring to parliament, including increased kindness, empathy and compassion.
"What I once perceived as one of my biggest weaknesses I now know is one of my biggest strengths, and with a new generation of women coming into our parliaments, I hope they can look to me and see that their past will never define their future," she said.
Ms Purcell grew up on a farm in Inverleigh, where she began her love of animals.
She worked as a union campaigner and was chief of staff to former AJP member Andy Meddick. She is currently based in Kyneton.
Ms Purcell said despite her "hesitancy to become a politician", her passion for animals drove her to stand for election and give a voice to the voiceless.
In her speech, she condemned the "cruel pastime" of horse racing, the controversial duck hunting season, greyhound racing and "factory farming" of animals.
"The decisions made in the halls and chambers of parliament impact the lives of animals every day, yet they are so rarely considered. It is my job to change that," she said.
"Since I began speaking today almost 140,000 animals have been slaughtered for food in Victoria."
Ms Purcell finished her speech by saying she hopes to see more kindness "to animals, to people, to the planet, to each other" over the four-year parliamentary term.
"And to the animals of Victoria, despite your suffering in the shadows, I see you," she said.
"Despite speaking a different language, I hear you. As long as I have the honour and the privilege of being a member in this place, I will fight for you. And while your situation is so dire, with all of our supporters behind me, I am filled with hope for the future."
