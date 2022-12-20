Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Animal Justice Party MP Georgie Purcell ready to hit the ground running

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated December 20 2022 - 6:25pm, first published 2:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Animals on the agenda for high-achieving millennial MP

Northern Victoria Region's new Animal Justice Party MP Georgie Purcell was ready to hit the ground running on the first day of parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.