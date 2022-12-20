Animals on the agenda for high-achieving millennial MP

Northern Victoria Region's new Animal Justice Party MP Georgie Purcell was ready to hit the ground running on the first day of parliament.
"The baton seems to be being passed to me," the 30-year-old said last week, acknowledging that instead of standing beside former MP Andy Meddick in parliament, as she had envisioned, she had effectively replaced him as the party's only elected member in Victoria.
Mr Meddick lost his seat in Western Victoria "partly because he didn't have a strong preference arrangement" and also because of the very high Legalise Cannabis vote, Ms Purcell said.
Elected as the result of an audacious sting that took advantage of the numbers game of "preference whisperer" Glen Druery, Ms Purcell is a high achieving millennial who is a qualified lawyer and graduate of Melbourne University's Pathway to Politics Program for Women, as well as a former union official and Mr Meddick's former chief of staff.
Unlike most of the new MPs sworn in to the 60th Victorian parliament on Tuesday, thanks to her four-year stint as a political staffer she already knows her way around the new workplace.
"I feel lucky that I already have my mind across things like procedure and process and how parliament works," she said.
"I'm really excited to get to work and I've been planning everything I want to achieve for animals over the next four years."
With the government in the upper house needing six votes to pass any legislation opposed by the Coalition, Ms Purcell and her fellow crossbenchers are in a good position to advance their agendas.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Animal priorities
For the AJP, the top priority is ensuring there's no duck shooting season in 2023 and ultimately ending duck shooting altogether, which Ms Purcell points out has been done by governments in Western Australia, NSW and Queensland.
"The numbers are clearly there on the crossbench to support the change so we're optimistic that we'll be able to make it happen," she says.
Another serious aim is bringing about an end to jumps racing, which Victoria is the last state to continue with.
The party also wants to see better support for greyhound rescue, the implementation of recommendations from a governmental taskforce on rehoming pets, to "improve survival rates for cats and dogs in pounds and shelters", and better protection of farmed animals and inclusion of smaller pets like rabbits and guinea pigs in new prevention of cruelty legislation.
"Then there's some big issues relating to wildlife", Ms Purcell says. While ending Victoria's "huge commercial kangaroo slaughter industry" is "a big ask", in the short term, the party hopes to see "an exclusion zone put on kangaroo shooting surrounding Land for Wildlife properties or registered wildlife shelters".
Other parties' policies
Ms Purcell is positive about working with Labor on its election commitments, particularly the $71 million commitment to change women's health through establishing a series of 20 free "one-stop shop" women's health clinics.
The AJP also has "a range of policies in other areas", which include the legalisation of cannabis, the new MP says. "So anything in relation to that space, I'll definitely be supporting."
Upper house voting system
Although she owes her election to the upper house preference system, which unbeknownst to her, her party exploited on her behalf, the young MP is committed to reforming that system.
"I think broadly, people have had their eyes open to the way the group voting ticket system in Victoria is broken," she says. "For some time now the AJP as a party, and many other progressive minor parties have been trying to bring awareness to that issue."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.