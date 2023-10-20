Bendigo Advertiser
Theft, drugs, weapons, driving charges in Bendigo court

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated October 20 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 12:30pm
A man's lawyer has told a Bendigo court his client was removed from home as a child after his mother developed a drinking problem and he was then abused in a boys' home. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A 44-year-old Bendigo man facing drug possession, theft, weapons and driving charges has told the court he suffered abuse when placed in a boys' home as a child.

