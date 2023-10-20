A 44-year-old Bendigo man facing drug possession, theft, weapons and driving charges has told the court he suffered abuse when placed in a boys' home as a child.
On the same October day, in just one of Bendigo's multiple courtrooms, at least two people - a teacher and a second person who was already a registered sex offender - were facing fresh charges of sexual offences against children.
The man was one of these people on the same day in the same courtroom who spoke of the trauma they suffered after being abused as a child.
He pleaded guilty to charges including for drug possession - namely for personal amounts of methylamphetamine and hallucinogen, possessing a pocket knife which is considered a prohibited weapon, unlicensed driving, the breach of a community corrections order and fuel thefts.
The court heard drugs, small deal bags and a pocket knife were found at a Mill Park home in November 2021. The court was told the man was then involved in a collision in December 2021 in Donnybrook which caused "significant damage".
He told police he had swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting an animal. His licence was cancelled at the time.
The man also pleaded guilty to twice stealing $60 of fuel from EG Fuel in Kangaroo Flat - on February 22 and 26, 2023.
The man was then arrested at an Ironbark home in April by the West Region Crime Response. The court heard drugs and ammunition were found at the address.
The court heard he had been in custody since April 19.
He was told he had been "given every opportunity to comply with the CCO, but had struggled with housing and drug addiction".
The man's defence lawyer said there were "very small quantities of drugs" involved and the offences were not the "most serious offending before the court".
His lawyer told the court he was removed from home as a child after his mother developed a drinking problem and he was then abused in a boys' home.
He was sentenced to two months in prison after serving time that exceeded that - 170 days of pre-sentence detention which was acknowledged by the court.
