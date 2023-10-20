Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Property

Would-be homeowners could nab Quarry Hill home in auction

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated October 20 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Potential homebuyers in Bendigo have the chance to nab a Quarry Hill property on October 21. File image
Potential homebuyers in Bendigo have the chance to nab a Quarry Hill property on October 21. File image

Potential homebuyers in Bendigo have the chance to snap up a weatherboard home in Quarry Hill which will go to auction on October 21.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.