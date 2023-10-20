Potential homebuyers in Bendigo have the chance to snap up a weatherboard home in Quarry Hill which will go to auction on October 21.
Found at the end of a cul-de-sac on Obrien Street, this three-bedroom home sits on a 386 square-metre block and is nestled against the Quarry Hill golf course.
The home has been valued at between $395,000 and $434,000 and offers a large living space and secluded garden area.
The Obrien Street property is also less than a five minute drive to the Bendigo CBD, Bendigo Station and the marketplace shopping complex.
There are also numerous nearby eateries, leisure spots and bars within walking distance of the home.
The auction has been organised through Ray White Bendigo and has been scheduled to start at noon.
