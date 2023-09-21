Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo couple has 'yes' Voice sign stolen from driveway

By Jenny Denton
September 22 2023 - 4:30am
Ian and Trina Grist with their second Vote yes corflute. Picture by Jenny Denton
Ian and Trina Grist were disappointed to find someone had taken the 'Vote Yes' corflute from the side of their driveway in Ascot.

