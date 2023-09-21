Ian and Trina Grist were disappointed to find someone had taken the 'Vote Yes' corflute from the side of their driveway in Ascot.
But they quickly replaced it.
"If it happens again, I'll get another one," Ian says. "So they can keep going with that if they want to."
The Grists said they are proud to be doing their bit for the cause.
Ian recalls as a young man among a large group of shearers leaving a pub in Wellington, South Australia, because one of them was Aboriginal and was refused service.
The same thing happened in Euston, NSW.
While those events were 50 years ago, the memories remind him of what Aboriginal people have had to deal with.
"The Voice is just something we strongly believe in," Trina says.
"It's fairly simple really... the no campaign is making a big deal out of nothing.
"When all is said and done, it's just a way of Aboriginal people having their say."
Around the Bendigo region signs are being defaced or removed by people who reject that message.
For Yes23 coordinator Sue Fricke the vandalism is not something to dwell on.
"We're pretty resilient," she says. "We replace them or clean them up, pop them back up and go on our merry way.
"For us as a grassroots community organisation we're just putting our best foot forward every day."
But some recent sabotage has crossed a line, Fricke says.
Over the past 48 hours someone trespassed onto a verandah at Castlemaine to stick a bright pink "conspiracy theory" sticker over a Yes corflute.
In Chewton a rock was thrown through a window which had one displayed behind it.
"We're talking to the police where necessary," Fricke says.
Even more concerning was vandalism at Bendigo & District Aboriginal Corporation, where the organisation's sign was last week defaced with the slogans "Aussie, Aussie, Aussie" and "No".
As its staff wrote on social media, BDAC has "chosen to remain neutral about the referendum, largely to create a safe space for [its] community".
"It's concerning to know we are still targeted despite this," the post read.
Fricke describes what happened to the BDAC sign as "completely out of order".
"It was racist," she says.
On the positive side, the act of vandalism brought out kindness in the community, with a passerby stopping and spending a couple of hours cleaning the graffiti off.
The building was "a health centre", they said, and they "wanted to get it off as quick as [they] could."
