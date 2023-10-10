A new $14 million contemporary industrial business park with 79 units is on the cards for Bendigo East.
Prime Urban Group is looking to turn 22,300 square metres of industrial land at 8-16 Rohs Road, East Bendigo into 19 offices, 57 warehouses, two larger factories and an onsite cafe.
Development director Nick Tissot said he was excited about the project, which would offer something new for the region.
"We started having a looking around again... [at] where we can really add some value to the local area are, and bring a modern project being something that's contemporary and new," he said.
"We like to, I wouldn't say take a risk, but we'd certainly like to do something that hasn't been done before in the area."
Mr Tissot said the development would help a lack of available industrial land in Bendigo.
According to McKean McGregor commercial manager Jeremy Brown, who was involved in the site purchase, the industrial landscape of East Bendigo is a pivotal driver of economic growth and regional development in Bendigo.
"As demand for efficient, well-equipped spaces continues to surge, businesses and investors find themselves grappling with a shortage that could potentially impede the area's growth trajectory," Mr Brown said.
"Projects such as this proposed business park at Rohs Road is well timed to deliver on the experienced shortages."
Units would range from 105 square metres to 2360 square metres, and serve individuals to larger trades with workshops and storage.
"I think the best part of it is that the warehouses themselves are an open shell for anybody to come in and make it their own," Mr Tissot said.
He said said the Melbourne-based company settled on East Bendigo location as it was close to the Bendigo CBD, the airport and an established industrial hub.
The industrial park would be located in the East Bendigo Industrial Precinct and have offices facing Rohs Road, with frontage on Trantara Court.
Seventeen street-facing offices was "a noteworthy point of difference", according to Mr Brown.
The real estate agency believed the inclusion of offices in an industrial park could create a "community hub" which would offer "an opportunity for companies to amalgamate their administrative, managerial, and creative functions in one location".
The project was being assessed by the City of Greater Bendigo for a planning permit.
