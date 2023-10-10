Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

First responders to offer advice at Castlemaine Emergency Expo

DC
By David Chapman
October 11 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Pratt and Daniel Bone of Castlemaine SES and Chewton CFA's Rob Reid Smith are encouraging central Victorians to attend the Castlemaine Emergency Expo on October 14. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Kelly Pratt and Daniel Bone of Castlemaine SES and Chewton CFA's Rob Reid Smith are encouraging central Victorians to attend the Castlemaine Emergency Expo on October 14. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

How would you cope in the face of an impending emergency with your property under threat or even be forced to flee your home?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.