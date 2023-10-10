How would you cope in the face of an impending emergency with your property under threat or even be forced to flee your home?
Being proactive ahead of a disaster is the aim of the third annual emergency expo in Castlemaine on Saturday, October 14.
More than 1000 people are expected to attend the expo which will feature representatives of the SES, CFA, Victoria Police, Forest Fire Management Victoria and other first responders.
With the anniversary of last year's flood event near and the El Nino weather pattern confirmed, the timing of the expo couldn't be better, according to Castlemaine SES deputy controller Daniel Bone.
"We know that many people will be thinking about how best to protect their families and properties and reduce the risks associated with fires and extreme weather events this spring and summer," Mr Bone said.
"The expo is a great way to learn from first responders. We hope that the expo will be a catalyst for people to plan for emergencies and take action.
"With flood damage people may not have cleared their gutters which are fire starters. Simple things like that make a difference."
Chewton CFA community safety co-ordinator Robert Reid Smith said climate change made extreme weather events, like storms, floods and fires, more likely and more severe.
"The El Nino weather pattern - a hotter, drier spring - means that grass fires are more likely," he said.
Mr Reid Smith pointed to bushfires in Gippsland earlier this month as a warning against complacency.
He said the fire danger rating on that night was green (only moderate fire risk).
"But locally around Briagolong and Loch Sport, emergency warnings were being issued during the night," he said.
"Some emergency warnings said: 'Take Shelter Now. The safest option is to take shelter indoors immediately. It is too late to leave'.
"Fires don't have to be huge like Black Saturday to burn your house down or threaten your life.
"Don't be complacent this spring and summer. When the ground is dry and winds are strong, local fires spread."
Mr Reid Smith encouraged people to talk to their local CFA, clean up around their house and make a Fire Plan with the family.
The expo will also feature emergency services vehicles, mine rescue equipment, kids games, face painting and coffee, as well as a range of demonstrations, including the Castlemaine SES Road Crash Rescue team cutting up a car.
Other agencies attending include Red Cross, St Johns Ambulance, and wildlife rescue groups.
It's all aimed at helping people prevent, prepare, respond or recover when emergencies occur.
The Castlemaine Emergency Expo is on Saturday, October 14 from 11am-3pm at the Western Reserve.
Entry is free, however a gold coin donation to the SES or CFA is welcome.
