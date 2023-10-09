Anger is growing in Inglewood over the demolition of a former ambulance station following revelations there was no asbestos in the building.
The community-funded building was torn down last month as it was deemed unsuitable for paramedics and riddled with asbestos.
But the state government has now acknowledged the building contained no asbestos at all, leaving residents irate.
"People are so angry and upset now," former Loddon Shire councillor Colleen Condliffe OAM told the Advertiser.
"It's criminal to think a good building built by two local people would be destroyed.
"It was absolutely disgraceful; it should never have come down."
On Monday, September 25, excavators moved in on the 1980s brick structure, which has recently been replaced by a new multi-million-dollar ambulance station next door to it on Hospital Street.
The demolition came despite a community campaign, supported by Nationals state upper house MP Gaelle Broad, which included tabling petitions in parliament, appealing to the local Labor member to intervene and, as a last resort, trying to physically block machinery entering the area.
Residents had appealed for the structure, which was largely paid for by fundraising through the ambulance auxiliary op shop, to be converted for public use, possibly by the Inglewood and Districts Health Service, which is reportedly in dire need of extra space.
"The hospital has taken on home and community care services for Loddon, which the council is no longer doing," Ms Condliffe said.
"They've got eight people working out of one room for home and community care and they could've really done with that building for an office."
In early September health infrastructure minister Mary-Anne Thomas claimed - on the basis of advice from Ambulance Victoria and the Victorian Health Building Authority - that the old building was "riddled with asbestos".
However, her department has now acknowledged it turned out not to contain any of the dangerous substance.
"Following due diligence in preparation for demolition, [the situation] was further investigated and it was found that asbestos was not present," a health department spokesperson told the Advertiser.
"That does not change the fact that this building was demolished because it would have limited the functionality of the new station."
"The safety of our paramedics and the accessibility to the new fit-for-purpose ambulance station was always paramount - it was never an option to keep the old building."
The Advertiser understands the cleared site will be planted with grass but that having the new station clear of surrounding activity and traffic is considered important for paramedics' ease of access.
However, Ms Condliffe said authorities had misrepresented the situation and failed to communicate with the community, who had only found out about their plans by accident.
"They kept saying there was asbestos in it. They've been leading everybody down the garden path," she said.
"I think it's disgraceful. It's a community asset that we've lost."
A lot of local anger was directed at Ambulance Victoria over its role in events, Ms Condliffe said.
"People are asking about the op shop now: 'Are we going to put more money into Ambulance Victoria, knowing what they've done?'," Ms Condliffe said.
Asked for comment, AV's Loddon Mallee director of regional and clinical operations Matt McCrohan said the organisation was grateful for the important contribution of the Inglewood Ambulance Auxiliary over many years and anticipated it continuing.
"We look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship with the auxiliary into the future and supporting their vital fundraising efforts through the op shop," Mr McCrohan said.
