Demolished Inglewood ambulance station didn't contain asbestos

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated October 10 2023 - 11:01am, first published 5:30am
An excavator tears down the old Inglewood ambulance station on September 25 this year. Picture supplied
Anger is growing in Inglewood over the demolition of a former ambulance station following revelations there was no asbestos in the building.

