Seven years ago David Dei and Ya Ling Cai bought the Epsom Milk Bar and built up a family business supported by the local community they have made a life in.
Now they fear the arrival of big-chains like KFC and Carl's Jr could cut into their bottom line.
They have pleaded with the community to "not forget" them when the new stores open.
The couple have been in business at the corner Howard St and the Midland Highway since July 2016, but are set to face stiff competition from US hamburger chain Carl's Jr, scheduled to open on October 18, and a Kentucky Fried Chicken outlet being built directly opposite.
It is part of the Epsom Village area, which is growing rapidly as fast food eateries, a Dan Murphy's liquor store and boutiques move in.
Mr Dei and his wife are concerned their milk bar will lose regular customers who could switch to the popular international brand stores.
He said that "as a small business we provide breakfast and lunch to the customer" and feared the loss of that trade.
"Now we have two big, giant businesses coming in and it makes us a bit worried that if we lost over 30 percent of our business, we would really be struggling to keep running," he said.
"We might be forced to shut in the end and that would make a growing family suffer a lot of pain."
Mr Dei said he and his wife have two children at primary school and love the community they live and work in.
He said aimed to put smile on the face of every customer who walked through the door, worried what would happen if their "only income stream" was cut by new big-chain competition.
Mr Dei said it was great there would be more options for local residents for shopping and dining out, but he hoped they would still back small traders.
"We support local business, we support the local community as well so we hope the locals can still remember us," he said.
"(We have) a polite and very friendly service and always keep our product good with a reasonable price so hopefully (the local customers) will still come back and keep supporting us in the long term."
Mr Dei said the family spent $250,000 on the milk bar seven years ago which would now "be a waste" if they had to close the doors due to trading losses.
However, Mr Dei has faith in his customers.
"I strongly believe the locals are still very happy to support a local business, that is for sure," he said.
"As I say we don't need to have lost 100 percent of business to shut. If we lost 30 percent of what we are doing now we would be struggling.
"We love the community and understand the community supports us the last seven years ... we understand everyone wants to try something new - but don't forget us."
