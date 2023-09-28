Following a successful Easter Book Fair, Bendigo Foodshare are set to hold their second since taking over from the Y Service Club of Bendigo.
The not-for-profit food charity will be hoping for another successful turnout, with the April event raising more than $48,000.
The funds assisted the Foodshare to continue to support families and community members facing food insecurity.
Over the AFL Grand Final long weekend, the organisation will host the book fair at the Tom Tweed Stadium at Mundy Street,
The fair is on from 9am to 5pm on Friday and Saturday, and 9am and 1pm on Sunday, October 1.
The Bendigo Book Fair has been coordinated and run by a dedicated group of volunteers led by Bendigo Foodshare board member Margaret Keech and her partner Garth Keech.
The call-out for volunteers is still open for anyone willing to help out with operation and book sorting, both coming up to the fair and during the long weekend.
Visit bendigofoodshare.org.au/bookfair for more information.
