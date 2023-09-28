Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo Foodshare's book fair to raise money over long weekend

September 28 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Garth Keech and Wayne Meehan prepare for the Bendigo Book Fair. Picture by Darren Howe
Garth Keech and Wayne Meehan prepare for the Bendigo Book Fair. Picture by Darren Howe

Following a successful Easter Book Fair, Bendigo Foodshare are set to hold their second since taking over from the Y Service Club of Bendigo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.