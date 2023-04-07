PEOPLE literally ran through the doors at the start of the Bendigo Easter Book Fair on Friday.
Book lovers began lining up an hour before the long-weekend fundraiser began at Tom Tweed Stadium, volunteer Garth Keech said.
"There was a rush of people who knew what they were looking for and they headed for the right categories," he said.
Jacqueline* did not run through the door but she was among those who had waited in line that morning.
"This is definitely a lot busier than the last time I came, 10 years ago," she said as she emerged from the packed stadium with books under her arm.
Many of them were aimed at children.
"I collect them. It started around 30 years ago when I worked in Collins Booksellers, when they were down in Hargreaves Mall," Jacqueline said.
Stuart Mandersloot had found an encyclopedia of science fiction authors as well as a companion book to the 1983 Monty Python movie The Meaning of Life.
"It looks like it's got a bit of a script in there, photos, maybe other bits and pieces," he said.
"I've got a few of these sorts of things on the shelves."
The Easter book fair now ranks among the most popular Easter events in Bendigo.
Bendigo Foodshare took over running the fair from the Y Service Club of Bendigo this year and volunteer Margaret Keech said it had proven to be a smooth transition.
"We're basically following the same premise that the Y Service Club set up and they were doing that for 50 years," she said.
There is no chance that every book at the stadium will sell this weekend. Bendigo Foodshare's stock is constantly being replenished by new donations.
"The book bin is out the front 365 days a year," Mrs Keech said.
"We might sometimes empty it twice a day."
Volunteers like Mr Keech often found themselves heading to people's homes to collect extra books.
Many older people invite him around as they downsize or move into retirement homes.
"I am happy to come and to have a chat," Mr Keech said.
The book fair continues throughout the long weekend from 9am every day. Doors will remain open until 5pm on Saturday and Sunday but only until 1pm on Monday.
* Jacqueline asked for her last name not to be shared.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.