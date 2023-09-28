Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo man fined over car sale scam in Bendigo court

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated September 28 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 1:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damian Baker faced the Bendigo Magistrates' Court pleading guilty to possessing ice and to arranging a scam car sale. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Damian Baker faced the Bendigo Magistrates' Court pleading guilty to possessing ice and to arranging a scam car sale. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A victim has been left $6000 poorer after being scammed by a serial offender who also pleaded guilty to possessing methylamphetamine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.