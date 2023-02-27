Bendigo Foodshare is gearing up for its first Easter Book Fair since taking over the tradition from the Y Service Club of Bendigo.
After 50 years, the Y Club held its final annual book fair in September last year, deciding to stop due to ageing members. It had raised more than $850,000 in the past 25 years.
Foodshare board chair Sue Clarke said as the event was new to the organisation, more volunteers were needed.
"Bendigo Foodshare's heart and soul is its volunteers," she said.
"We have over 250 volunteers that work with us seven days a week. This is a new enterprise for us, which means we need additional volunteers.
"They might be the same volunteers that work at the [Foodshare] shed or distributing food or talking to schools about nutrition, but there might be people who've got a real interest in books."
Ms Clarke said the book fair was in good hands, with volunteering powerhouse duo and long-term Foodshare supporters Garth and Marg Keech leading the way.
Ms Keech said it was her husband's idea to co-ordinate this year's book fair.
"Someone had to step up and take over what had been run by Y Services Club very ably and fantastically for 50 years, so that's what Garth's done," she said.
Mr Keech said he hoped volunteers from the Y Club would help Foodshare, however he said age had become a barrier.
"They've all been invited to, but the average age of the Y's group was 84 and a lot of them were looking to say they've been doing this every day for 40 years, it's time to pass out," he said.
Funds raised from the book fair will be used by Bendigo Foodshare to support families and community members facing food insecurity.
To register to help with the Easter Book Fair head to bendigofoodshare.org.au/bookfair.
Books can be donated at the YMCA Tom Tweed Stadium or by contacting Garth Keech on 0418 267 122 or bookfair@bendigofoodshare.org.au.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.