Bendigo Foodshare calling for more volunteers for the 2023 Easter Book Fair

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
February 28 2023 - 10:30am
Garth and Marg Keech will coordinate the 2023 Easter Book Fair after taking over from the Y Service Club of Bendigo. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo Foodshare is gearing up for its first Easter Book Fair since taking over the tradition from the Y Service Club of Bendigo.

