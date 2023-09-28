The grueling pace up the world's smallest registered mountain will be back in town for the first time since the 1980s.
Sounds easy? Think again.
Former Bendigo resident and descendant of Wycheproof Sam White will take on the task when the King of the Mountain on September 30.
Mr White has a long family history with the event.
"My aunty won Queen of the Mount six times," he said.
"I grew up knowing about it and always hoped I would see the event again in my lifetime, but it would have been easier 15 years ago."
Participants are asked to carry either a 60kg or 20kg wheat bag on their backs during the 1km race from Centenary Park and up to the summit of Mount Wycheproof.
Mr White said he had spent the last two and a half months training for the big day.
"I started by just getting my fitness up by running then up a hill, and then made my own 40kg and 60kg bags to carry," he said.
"It's been pretty hard, but I think it will be good."
Mr White said he was getting "a bit nervous" in the days leading up to the race.
"I'll be happy just to finish before the medals are handed out," he said.
The Wycheproof-Narraport Football Netball Club has organised the event, with president Ricky Allan hoping to see several hundred locals and visitors join the festivities.
"We have some of the original organisers and participants involved, including the King race record holder James Russell looking after race timing," he said.
"He won it in 1986 with a time of five minutes two seconds.
"We're looking forward to welcoming everyone; it's a great chance to showcase the town, catch up with the locals and bring visitors in for what is an iconic experience."
Full details, including the race schedule, entry details, location maps and contact information, can be found on the King of the Mountain Facebook page or via the Wycheproof Narraport Football Netball Club website at wnfc.tidyhq.com/public/pages/king-of-the-mount
