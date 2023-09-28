Bendigo Advertiser
Sam White represents Bendigo in historic King of the Mountain

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated September 28 2023 - 7:11pm, first published 5:00pm
Greg Dax was the first winner of the King of the Mountain. Picture supplied
The grueling pace up the world's smallest registered mountain will be back in town for the first time since the 1980s.

Local News

