GISBORNE premiership defender Zoe Davies does not know when she will next step foot on an Australian netball court in a competitive match.
But the 26-year-old, who has signed to play with English Netball Super League club Leeds Rhinos next season, has made every moment count in a fascinating and indelible last six-and-a-half weeks.
A stirring one-goal grand final win for the Bulldogs over Sandhurst at the QEO last Saturday was Davies' third premiership victory in the countdown to her departure to England.
The Bendigo born and bred netballer kick-started her golden flag run by playing a starring role in City West Falcons' Victorian Netball League championship division triumph over Boroondara Express in early August.
She followed up by claiming gold in Collingwood Magpies' stirring Australian Netball Championships (ANC) victory over Swifts Academy later that month.
Last Saturday, Davies was Gisborne's rock in defence as the Bulldogs notched up their second ever BFNL A-grade premiership and first since 2013.
It's no wonder she is still pinching herself days after sealing a premiership trifecta.
"You honestly don't think about what number (premiership) it is, you are just caught up in the moment of winning," Davies said.
"The VNL grand final was the first thing, so everyone was so pumped and that was the focus. And then, all of a sudden, we came into ANC and that became the pure focus.
"Coming back after that, the focus was Gisborne, Gisborne, Gisborne.
"It (three premierships) is something I didn't really think about until it all finished.
"It's been just under two months, but now I can sit back and say it's been pretty special.
"But the biggest thing really is the people I got to do it with; they made it so much easier.
"There was so much trust, passion and friendship. If you don't have that, the game just doesn't work out."
Days after Gisborne's thrilling come-from-behind 40-39 victory, Davies is still coming to terms with what unfolded in the final minutes on Saturday.
The Bulldogs, with Davies, Charlee Kemp and Kirby Elliott supreme in defence, but with teammates all over the court steadfastly playing their role, were able to engineer a stirring comeback from five goals down with five minutes to play.
Adding to the uniqueness, Gisborne became the first and only team to inflict a defeat on Sandhurst for the season.
"I've watched it back a few times now - it's just insane" Davies said.
"The amazing thing is it looked like no one felt pressured; everyone looked so calm and composed.
"They just kept playing their game and didn't change, and as the momentum started going our way, you could see the girls really wanted it.
"One of the biggest things for me, Gisborne's culture has just amazed me this season, how everyone is equal.
"It doesn't matter if you are 17-and-unders in netball or senior football, everyone knows everyone and gets around each other.
"I think you could see and feel that on and off the court on Saturday.
"I remember walking in for my first game at Gisborne, I almost went to the away bench because I didn't know where I was going.
"But this older bloke wearing Gisborne gear just stopped and said, 'good luck today, you girls have got this'.
"I had no idea who he was, but I learned straight away Gisborne people get around Gisborne people and that was the first step for me in thinking this was going to be a great year."
If a trio of premiership wins was not enough for Davies to savour, she was able to draw plenty of symmetry between all three grand final performances.
If a trio of premiership wins was not enough for Davies to savour, she was able to draw plenty of symmetry between all three grand final performances.
All three were heartstoppers.
"Falcons was the only one where we were always in front, but it was still close. The other two we were down by that six or seven margin and found our way back," Davies said.
"The crowd on Saturday was immense; they really lifted us.
"I know talking to a lot of people (in the lead-up to Saturday), they were all saying Sandhurst had the best chance of winning this.
"But it was honestly a case of going out there knowing we had nothing to lose."
The win was Davies' first at BFNL A-grade level since her success with Kangaroo Flat in 2016.
Her netball journey has since taken her in and out of the BFNL to Eaglehawk, Bridgewater and Shepparton United and even a game at North Bendigo last season, and all the way to Super Netball league with the Magpies.
Given her glittering resume that now includes three VNL championship division premierships, two VNL grand final MVP awards and two BFNL premierships, it is difficult to fathom that Davies did not start playing competition netball until she was 15 with HDFNL club Heathcote.
She previously played inline hockey and also represented Australia.
Davies will be forever grateful for her season with Gisborne and vowed if she should ever return to the BFNL, it would be to the Bulldogs.
"Playing football-netball is tough as you make a commitment and you have to follow it," she said of her heavy schedule, combining duties at Gisborne with those as a training partner with Collingwood Magpies and the VNL with Falcons.
"It was an extra team that I had to push to get to, but once I was there it was the best thing and the best feeling.
"They really gave me the opportunity to be myself and be a leader again and to rise to the occasion and mentor people.
"I play netball because I want to show people that no matter how many times people shut you down, you've got this and can succeed.
"And it doesn't matter who you are or what you've done, we all play netball for the same reason.
"Gisborne gave all that back to me, so it's pretty special."
Davies will depart for England in November ahead of 10 weeks of intensive training in preparation for Leeds Rhinos' season opener in February.
She is planning to make every post a winner in her latest thoroughly deserved elite-level opportunity.
"I'm going to go as hard as I can in England and see what happens from there," she said.
