Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Star Gisborne defender Zoe Davies completes a hat-trick of 2023 premiership wins

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 27 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GISBORNE premiership defender Zoe Davies does not know when she will next step foot on an Australian netball court in a competitive match.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.