THE tone for one of the greatest days in Gisborne's netball history was set early in Saturday's 17-and-under premiership decider at the QEO.
Like their A-grade premiership heroes later in the day, the young Bulldogs saved their best for last to claim a stirring come-from-behind grand final win over Sandhurst.
It gave the club back-to-back junior grade flags following a win over Kangaroo Flat last year.
The spirited Bulldogs came from four goals down during the final quarter to snatch a 50-49 win.
It took some sheer brilliance from Bella Connors to seal a dramatic and emotional victory.
The star Gisborne goaler nailed a long range bomb with about 10 seconds remaining to put the Bulldogs in front, after no more than two goals separated the two teams at the end of every break.
The Dragons' last foray into attack came up just short when time expired, leaving the Bulldogs to hoist the premiership cup for the second straight season.
Dual premiership coach Rylee Connell praised her players' coolness under pressure in the dying minutes in what was a season of change for the Bulldogs.
"We just needed to keep possession and score off our intercepts. We were causing turnovers and we had the momentum; we just needed to make good decisions," she said.
"In the end, that's what it came down to, who could perform under that pressure.
"It was an all-new team. Bella is the only player we had from last year.
"To have most of those girls never play in a grand final before and get over the line in this one is incredible.
"The fact they never dropped their heads was great.
"We've done a lot of work with their mental health and they have been pumping each other up. We've worked really hard across the board as a club to do that.
"It's paid off and for the club to win back-to-back, it's incredible."
Connell said it was difficult to go past best on court medallist Connors as the Bulldogs' top performer.
"She was named best on court for a reason," she said.
"She was carrying an injury, but she turned and looked at me with about four minutes to go, but was determined to keep on pushing it out.
"She is just phenomenal."
A best on court medal for Connors capped a prolific season in which she finished fourth in the league best and fairest count and was named the standout player of the BFNL 17-and-under representative team's Association Championships campaign.
Connell praised all 10 players in her squad for their contribution to the win and a terrific season in which they lost just three games.
"We don't score unless we get intercepts in our defensive end or all the way down the court," she said.
"But Olivia Fenn getting all those tips and rebounds; and Emma Joyce working hard; and Charlotte Davies coming on giving us fresh legs. Our defensive end just as much won us that game.
"As amazing as our attacking end is, you have to get the ball down there."
Connell gave full respect to the Dragons and their coach Carol Cathcart for a super effort, both throughout the season and on grand final day.
The Dragons lost only one game along the way to the grand final and were literally only seconds away from sealing their excellent season with a win.
They will retain the bulk of their list, making them an even hungrier and more formidable outfit in 2024.
"It was just amazingly close throughout the entire game; they are a polished team," Connell said.
"The thing with Sandhurst is, three of their girls are going up next year, the rest of them are staying in juniors.
"So if we are going to do this again, we are definitely going to have our work cut out.
"Their effort was a testament to their whole club. We know they will come back fighting next year."
Connell credited back-to-back successes to the strength of Gisborne's junior program.
"The girls have played nine or 10 years of netball before they come to me," she said.
"Our junior program makes sure they have got the skills, so when they do come up and play senior netball, it's just about getting that finesse."
