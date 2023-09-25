FEW at Gisborne have ridden the bumps or endured the heartache in between netball premiership wins than Tiana Newman.
But on Saturday afternoon at the QEO, the brakes were slammed on a rollercoaster 10-year ride for the BFNL and Bulldogs legend.
In the euphoria of Gisborne's epic one-goal grand final win over Sandhurst, Newman was left standing as the Bulldogs' only ever two-time premiership netballer.
The star centre was the sole playing survivor from the Bulldogs' first BFNL A-grade grand final win in 2013.
Her coach on Saturday, Tarryn Rymer, was a playing teammate.
Not lost on Newman, the premierships were achieved in eerily similar circumstances.
Even the scorelines were close.
In 2013, the Bulldogs won in a hearstopper against Kangaroo Flat 39-38. Against Sandhurst on Saturday, it was 40-39.
But it was not the 2013 clash that was on Newman's mind from her spot on the bench in the dying minutes as the Bulldogs rallied from five goals down, more the 2018 grand final encounter against the Dragons in which they came from well back at three quarter time to level the scores at the buzzer, sending the game into overtime.
It's history that Sandhurst went on to win that one by six goals.
This time, the Bulldogs and their two-time Betty Thompson medallist would get their fairytale ending.
"It really felt like that (2018) ... it's a bit surreal. I can't believe it," Newman said post-match while embracing infant son Seve.
"Sandhurst is an amazing team. We had to bring our very best and fortunately we did bring our best.
"I was sitting on the bench thinking I have so much belief in this group, but it was a bit tight and we might run out of time.
READ MORE:
"It's a bit of a blur from there. The scoreboard is actually above us on the bench, so you can't see it.
"But the momentum was just building and building.
"Honestly, our crowd was amazing. I think they might have got us over the line."
There was an element of redemption in Saturday's win for Newman.
While the Bulldogs had been perennial finalists in the years since the 2013 triumph, and had more often than not finished in the top three, they had only one grand final appearance to show for it.
"There's been a lot of heartache along the way, but it's all worth it now," Newman said.
"You dream about this sort of day; you think each year it's going to come, but today it's actually here."
Among her teammates, Newman branded best on court Claudia Mawson as 'amazing' and co-captain Kirby Elliott as 'unreal' and 'tough'.
The 33-year-old was determined not to let the contribution of 'underrated' midcourter Emerson Lakey go unmentioned after both spent time at centre during the day.
"We know on Meg (Sandhurst skipper Meg Williams), you have to grind her down; she's that cool under pressure and is so fast and fit," she said.
"I thought we did a really good job of that as a team.
"Emerson is a real workhorse. She flies under the radar a little bit, but is an awesome teammate and we are lucky to have her."
Newman reserved special praise for the Bulldogs coach and her great friend Rymer, who had also endured plenty of the anguish from past near-misses in finals.
"She has a great ability to manage a huge group of girls and she's a really intelligent netballer," she said.
"She does hours and hours of work watching netball and has such a young family, but puts so much into it.
"Coaching A and A-reserve is so tough to do, but she does it so well.
"She really brings all the girls together and has an ability to make everyone feel really important.
"I'm so happy for her."
A premiership win was a fitting end to a tough season for Newman, who was unsure whether she would make it back to netball after the birth of her partner Luke Saunders' first child late last year.
But she has shown great personal commitment and loyalty to the team, making the long-trek from Barwon Heads to Gisborne and Bendigo to play each week.
Forever honoured and humbled to have won a pair of Betty Thompsons, Newman is even prouder to now have two premiership medals in her keeping.
There was a hint that the second grand final win might be savoured a little bit more than the first.
"In 2013, I was younger and I would have thought it (a premiership) was something that might come along a bit more often," Newman said.
"But this one I feel like it stayed really present throughout the week and I really enjoyed the whole lead-up.
"This one has topped it off as I love this group of girls.
"I think I'll have to come back next year after that."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.