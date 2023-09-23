GISBORNE has stunned four-time reigning premiers Sandhurst to claim only their second BFNL A-grade premiership.
The Bulldogs, spurred on by a vocal contingent of supporters in red, white and blue, came from five goals down with about five minutes to play to shock the Dragons with a rousing 40-39 premiership triumph at the QEO on Saturday.
Brilliantly led by best on court medal winner Claudia Mawson and co-captain Kirby Elliott, Gisborne rallied to score the last six goals of the match to win by one, denying the Dragons a fifth straight flag.
Five of those goals came from the cool hand of teenage goal shooter Tori Skrijel, while the sixth and the knockout blow was delivered by the silky-skilled Mawson.
Fittingly, the ball was in the hands of the Bulldogs' star goal attack - albeit briefly - when the final siren rang.
It was Gisborne's first flag win since 2013.
Only centre Tiana Newman remained from that triumph in Saturday's line-up, though, Tarryn Rymer, who played in the 2013 win over Kangaroo Flat, was the coach of this year's premiership team.
By winning by one goal, Gisborne was able to avoid a repeat of the drama from their last grand final appearance in 2018, when they came from nine goals down at three quarter time against the Dragons, to force the game into overtime.
They were beaten 53-47.
After dropping to third spot following the final home and away game of the season, the Bulldogs were able to clinch the flag with three out of four finals victories.
Their only blemish was a loss to the Dragons in the second semi-final.
Premiership coach Rymer praised her players' resilience and 'never say die' attitude in clawing their way back from a late five-goal deficit.
"I'm just so proud of the girls, I knew they would keep coming right until that final siren," she said.
"When we got that goal to make it four down, you could just feel the girls were going to step it up to another level.
"It was just a matter of whether we could keep our cool and convert in attack.
"We are stoked. It's awesome for the club and I'm really proud.
"It's such a young playing group, with Kirby and Clauds leading from the front.
"I could tell from that first quarter that we were on today and we were going to be disciplined and use the ball well."
Having fully embraced their underdog status in the lead up to Saturday, the Bulldogs gave themselves every chance by going into the first break on level terms with the Dragons at 11-apiece.
They led by two goals at half time.
A solid start was always going to be needed after the Bulldogs found themselves six goals down at quarter time in their semi-final loss to Sandhurst, when six goals was the final margin.
"Our last few starts against Sandhurst have been a bit slow and we've always found ourselves five or six down," Rymer said.
"That allows them to play with no real pressure on them.
"To come from five down was phenomenal. Clauds was amazing, Tori was amazing; I can't fault any of the girls.
"Fresh legs was a key; we knew our midcourters would need to keep running.
"It's not an issue for us, but with the heat today, it was going to be do or die."
While Rymer knew the Bulldogs would need to be at their best against a 'special' team in Sandhurst, she was thrilled to see them bring their best.
"Sandhurst has been the team all year and for such a long time; we knew they were going to bring it today," she said.
"In that last quarter, you could see that they had control at times and they knew how to put their foot down.
"But again, I was proud to see the girls pull it out.
"It's so nice to have a win again 10 years down the track; there has been a bit of heartache along the way."
Rymer praised the calmness of the youngest member of the starting line-up, Skrijel, for a composed and brilliant first A-grade grand final.
It came 12 months after she dominated in a 17-and-under grand final victory over Kangaroo Flat.
Rymer said her emergence this season and ability to withstand the pressure in big games was one of the turning points in the Bulldogs' season.
"When Tori came up (to A-grade), we knew she had all the talent, but we never really knew how she would respond," she said.
"I remember our first big test for her was when we played Kangaroo Flat and she just stepped it up to another level.
"I thought if this girl kept getting better and better, we had a real chance at this (a premiership)."
Bulldogs defenders Zoe Davies, Charlee Kemp and Elliott did a splendid job in limiting the Dragons' attack.
All three came up with crucial intercepts or forced turnovers at critical moments, particularly in a frenetic final quarter.
The Bulldogs will next season lose Davies, who has signed to play with English Netball Super League club Leeds Rhinos, but should regain star dual Betty Thompson medallist Maddy Stewart, who has been overseas this season, but made it back to be in the crowd for Saturday's victory.
If a stirring first premiership in 10 years was not enough for Gisborne, the future looks exceedingly rosy after their 17-and-unders, coached by Rylee Connell, went back-to-back with a stirring come-from-behind win against Sandhurst.
The Bulldogs also made two other finals, but were beaten by Sandhurst in A-reserve and B-grade.
Unfortunately for the Dragons, their A-grade loss was their first all season.
The Dragons emphatically won 18 home and away games and added a win over Gisborne in the second semi-final.
In the end, it took something spectacular and special to dethrone a dominant and special team.
