A SUPER-EXCITING next phase of Bendigo netballer Zoe Davies' career is set to play out 17,000 kilometres from home.
Davies, a key to Gisborne's BFNL premiership hopes this September, has signed with English Netball Super League team Leeds Rhinos for the 2024 season.
She will depart for England in November.
The league includes teams from England, Scotland and Wales, with the season running from February through to June.
Announced on Wednesday, Davies signing ends a period of uncertainty for the star defender and former Collingwood Magpies training partner following the demise of the Super Netball franchise at the end of the 2023 season.
The 26-year-old's last games in the club's black and white were played during the recent Australian Netball Championships, in which the Magpies emerged victorious in the grand final over Swifts Academy 57-55, after overcoming a seven-goal final quarter deficit.
Davies will join her former Collingwood teammate Geva Mentor at the Rhinos.
"It was quite scary when Collingwood folded, as the girls who were actually in the team obviously have a bigger opportunity of being signed than training partners do," Davies said.
"It was tough not even knowing whether a training partner position would be available to me elsewhere.
"So I sent out a lot of resumes and highlight reels to clubs in New Zealand, England and Australia.
"I think I have Geva to thank for getting me to the Rhinos.
"I know a lot of people think England is a long way from Australia, but for my pathway, it's a door that's opening.
"Realistically, I'm going to be a professional athlete next year and that's your main goal, to get to do what you love every day.
"Fortunately, I have been given that opportunity."
Davies, who has English ancestry, will be applying for dual citizenship.
Adept at playing all three defensive positions on the court, she believes she will be well suited to the English style of netball.
At a time when Bendigo is just signalling its entrance into the Victorian Netball League competition, Davies' move to Leeds brings to an end her own stellar state league career.
She will leave as one of the competition's most decorated players over the past decade, headlined by three championship division title wins with City West Falcons and two grand final most valuable player awards.
Her rich association with powerhouse Falcons followed earlier stints at 19-and-under level with Ballarat Sovereigns and division one and championship with Monash University.
Ever eager to explore new ground and embrace fresh challenges, Davies hinted a break from the VNL was always likely on the cards for her next season.
"When you have won three premierships at the one club and there's not really anymore doors opening, it's kind of like do I just stay here, or do I try a new adventure?" she said.
"My back-up plan was go up to the Sunshine Coast and have a look at their state league just for something different.
"Sometimes you get used to playing on the same players and you want to push yourself against someone new, or someone you've never met before and see what you are capable of."
While she can't wait for her English journey to begin, Davies will be hoping to add to her premiership haul ahead of departure with her adopted BFNL club Gisborne.
The Bulldogs will challenge Sandhurst in this Saturday's second semi-final at the QEO, with the winner advancing to the grand final on September 23.
While the Bulldogs have not beaten the Dragons in two attempts so far this season, they will enter the showdown with confidence following a six goal qualifying final win over a tough Kangaroo Flat last Saturday.
Davies, who only joined Gisborne this season, can feel the belief growing among the young Bulldogs group.
"I think people keep forgetting that at Gisborne, they're all babies - they're all 20 and 21, or younger, and all pretty new to mature netball when you think about it," she said.
"I felt on Saturday, the girls played like they were older, mature athletes and you could see the difference in their game because they did.
"Seeing it from my end of the court, it was unreal to see the composure.
"I know everyone is always nervous coming up against Sandhurst and that's because they play quite level-headed. You don't see them arguing or anything.
"It would be interesting to see what would happen if you could get a run on them as they are not used to that. And it's been like that for a few years.
"If we can start like we did against Flat and keep it going and then step it up that one more level in the premiership quarter, it would definitely make the game bigger.
"Everyone in netball is beatable, but it depends on who is ready to do it on the day."
Meanwhile, Leeds Rhinos is excited to see what davies can offer at Super League level.
"What excited me most about Zoe was her tenacious work ethic and energy," said Rhinos director of netball Liana Leota.
"She played in front of Geva at Collingwood as a training partner.
"She's rangy, deceiving - she can work the one v one but also come forth and block shots. She can pretty much do everything.
"You can see the energy she creates on court, but when you meet her in person she has an awesome energy and aura about her.
"I am looking forward to her getting over to the UK and getting stuck in.
"I can't wait to see what she offers the Super League and how she will set the competition on fire because of the way she plays and how different."
