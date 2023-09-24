"WHAT the hell just happened?"
Those five words from Gisborne co-captain Kirby Elliott perfectly encapsulated the final five minutes and aftermath of Gisborne's euphoric BFNL grand final triumph over Sandhurst at the QEO on Saturday.
Star wing defence Elliott had earlier played a key role as the Bulldogs rallied from five goals down with five minutes to play to overrun a skilled and determined Sandhurst with designs on capturing a fifth straight premiership.
The 22-year-old, like many of her teammates and those in the crowd, was left stunned by the late final quarter turn of events and the Bulldogs' 40-39 victory.
Elliott insisted the Bulldogs' second ever A-grade premiership win was 'going to take a while to sink in'.
"I don't remember the last five minutes of the game, to be honest," she said only moments after holding the 2023 premiership cup aloft with her coach Tarryn Rymer and co-captain Claudia Mawson.
"I don't know how we got the ball; I don't know how we won the centre pass; I don't know how any of it happened.
"It's crazy. I think we are going to have to sit down tonight and watch it back while we are having a drink."
Elliott praised her team's 'heart and belief' against a great Sandhurst team, which only minutes earlier looked headed for further history, after last season becoming the first club to win four straight flags.
The Bulldogs had not beaten the Dragons in three previous attempts this season.
"Their team has set the tone all year; we have never been able to get back up on them in previous games this year," Elliott said.
"I don't think they have ever been under pressure really either.
"I know against us, there's a bit of a hoodoo from Gisborne around Sandhurst and there always has been.
"We lost by six, by six and by 17 against them this year. A few times we'd draw close, but they would just push away again.
"It's a credit to them.
"A big focus today was scoreboard pressure, starting straight away.
"As a team, we showed there is so much heart and belief in us all that we could get up and do this."
Elliott said plenty of plaudits for the win were due to Zoe Davies and Charlee Kemp back in defence and the rest of the team for their defensive pressure across the court.
"Our scores against Sandhurst all year have been quite low, which shows just how strong we are defensively," she said.
"It is always a defensive battle against them and when we do win a lot of ball, it's whether we convert or not.
"To beat them with a score like that is amazing."
In her second season in the BFNL after crossing from the Riddell District league, where she has significant ties with the Riddell Bombers, Elliott was above all proud to lead such a quality and skilful group of players into grand final battle.
She was especially privileged and grateful to do it alongside another fellow young leader in Claudia Mawson, who was awarded the best on court medal on Saturday.
While it may have taken plenty of convincing two years ago from coach Rymer for Elliott to make the bold move across to Gisborne, her decision was vindicated on Saturday with a premiership medal.
She can't wait to be part of the follow-up.
"If you look at us all and take out one or two of us, the average age is about 19 or 20, so we are all babies," Eliott said.
"We're really young, so for a lot of us it's our first premiership. I know it's my first premiership.
"I am so bloody proud of everyone.
"Hopefully we stick together. I think it's only Zoe, who is obviously going on to bigger and better things (in England) next year, but I think a lot of us are keen.
"The culture at Gisborne is amazing.
"I've definitely grown coming here and I think they bring out the best in me."
