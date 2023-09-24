Bendigo Advertiser
Gisborne co-captain Kirby Elliott praises teammates' 'heart and belief' after epic BFNL premiership win

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 24 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:33pm
"WHAT the hell just happened?"

