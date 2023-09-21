Weekend football preview, how they match-up: BFNL grand final

THE next chapter in one of the Bendigo Football Netball League's most fiercest rivalries will be written on Saturday at the QEO when Golden Square and Sandhurst do battle for the 2023 flag from 2.20pm.
BFNL history is littered with Golden Square v Sandhurst grand finals, with the two foes having previously met for the flag nine times with the ledger 6-3 in favour of the Dragons.
Saturday's battle will be the first grand final appearances for both the Dragons and Bulldogs since 2016 when Sandhurst beat Golden Square by 32 points.
The Bulldogs and Dragons have been the two clear standout sides of the 2023 season and head into Saturday's grand final with a combined 35-4-1 record from 40 games.
Both have played 20 games, with the Bulldogs 18-2 and riding a 16-game winning streak having not lost since May 6, while the Dragons are 17-2-1.
Head-to-head Golden Square holds a 2-1 advantage. The Bulldogs have won their past two encounters by margins of 14 and 24 points, while Sandhurst won their first meeting in round three by 35 points.
Golden Square coach Christian Carter indicated during the week the Bulldogs would go in with an unchanged line-up, meaning they have had the consistency of the same 22 for each of their three finals.
"We've had the same side for the past four or five weeks, which has been fantastic," Carter said.
"We haven't had any injuries, so there's a sense of continuity in the group with guys playing their role, so that has made my job a whole lot easier. We've still got the reserves training with us, our under-18s are in the grand final as well, but I'd be pretty certain we'd probably be going in unchanged."
After being beaten by Golden Square in the second semi-final, Sandhurst bounced back with an eight-point win over Strathfieldsaye in last week's preliminary final.
The Dragons rallied from an 18-point deficit at three quarter-time and got through the game unscathed.
"We've had the same side for the first two finals, so we've been settled. There's the potential we will have the same side again on Saturday, but we will give some consideration to perhaps bringing in one if we think that's what's best, but we will finalise that on Thursday night," Sandhurst co-coach Ashley Connick said.
Unlike last year's horrendous conditions for BFNL grand final day, a 21 degree day with no rain is forecast for Saturday.
They are conditions that will allow for the plethora of star talent on both sides to shine.
Dragons' ruckman Hamish Hosking is coming off two monster finals already in which he has had 58 possessions, 111 hit-outs and 40 clearances with he and Bulldogs' veteran Matt Compston to renew acquaintances.
The midfield battle will be a beauty as the likes of Square's Tom Toma, Ryan Hartley, Ricky Monti and Jack Hickman - plus there's always skipper and five-time premiership star Jack Geary who can be thrown into the heat of battle - lock horns with the Dragons' brigade of the dynamic Sam Conforti, James Coghlan, Zach Pallpratt and the experienced duo of 2016 premiership players Lee Coghlan and Nick Stagg and co.
Defensively, the Dragons (No.1) and Bulldogs (No.2) have been the top two ranked sides this season, while offensively, Golden Square's Joel Brett goes into the grand final as the leading goalkicker across the two teams.
Brett has booted 90 goals for the year, including 11 in three games against the Dragons. Brett has kicked just over a quarter of the Bulldogs' 358 goals for the season, while recruit Lachlan Wright heads the Dragons' goalkicking with 45.
SEASON MEETINGS:
Round 3 at QEO:
Sandhurst 3.7 6.8 10.13 13.16 (94)
Golden Square 3.2 5.6 7.8 8.11 (59)
GOALS: Sandhurst: M. Thornton 4, H. Hosking, L. Tardrew 2, A. Collins, L. Wright, J. Coghlan, C. Maxted, C. Connick 1. Golden Square: J. Brett 3, R. Hartley 2, Z. Murley, H. Morcom, J. Stewart 1.
BEST: Sandhurst: L. Tardrew, H. Hosking, C. Smith, D. Mills, J. Coghlan, Z. Pallpratt. Golden Square: Z. Murley, J. Hickman, J. Coe, L. Barrett, L. Duguid, B. James.
MICHELSEN MEDAL VOTES: 3 - L. Tardrew (Sand); 2 - H. Hosking (Sand); 1 - Z. Pallpratt (Sand).
.......................
Round 12 at Wade Street:
Golden Square 2.1 7.3 11.7 14.12 (96)
Sandhurst 6.1 8.1 11.6 11.6 (72)
GOALS: Golden Square: J. Brett 6, H. Morcom, J. Stewart, L. Barrett 2, T. Toma, J. Hickman 1. Sandhurst: S. Conforti 4, L. Wright, J. McLean 2, J. Wharton, L. Coghlan, C. Maxted 1.
BEST: Golden Square: M. Compston, J. Coe, T. Toma, J. Geary, J. Brett, R. Monti. Sandhurst: S. Conforti, B. Curnow, L. Tardrew, J. Coghlan, H. Hosking, L. Hood.
MICHELSEN MEDAL VOTES: 3 - J. Brett (GS); 2 - S. Conforti (Sand); 1 - J. Coe (GS).
.......................
Second semi-final at QEO:
Golden Square 2.2 5.4 8.10 13.10 (88)
Sandhurst 3.0 6.4 6.6 11.8 (74)
GOALS: Golden Square: J. Brett, B. Vaz, T. Strauch 2, H. Morcom, J. Stewart, T. Toma, R. Monti, L. Barrett, J. Threlfall, Z. Murley 1. Sandhurst: C. Maxted 4, S. Conforti, A. Collins 2, A. Wharton, M. Wilkinson, B. Curnow 1.
BEST: Golden Square: J.Coe, J.Burke, R.Monti, R.Hartley, T.Toma, J.Hickman. Sandhurst: H.Hosking, Z.Pallpratt, I.Ruff, N.Walsh, S.Conforti, A.Wharton.
.............................................
SELECTIONS:
Adam Bourke - Golden Square (11). Nalder Medal: Ricky Monti (GS).
Luke West - Golden Square (12). Nalder Medal: Jack Geary (GS).
Nathan Spicer - Sandhurst (2). Nalder Medal: James Coghlan (Sand).
Richard Jones - Golden Square (23). Nalder Medal: Jon Coe (GS).
HOW THEY MATCH UP:
RECORDS:
Golden Square - 18-2
Sandhurst - 17-2-1
AVERAGE FOR:
Golden Square - 121
Sandhurst - 97
AVERAGE AGAINST:
Golden Square - 53
Sandhurst - 47
QUARTERS WON:
Golden Square - 60 of 80
Sandhurst - 62 of 80
FIRST QUARTERS:
Golden Square
Won: 15 Diff: +381
Sandhurst
Won: 15 Diff: +296
SECOND QUARTERS:
Golden Square
Won: 14 Diff: +335
Sandhurst
Won: 16 Diff: +239
THIRD QUARTERS:
Golden Square
Won: 16 Diff: +290
Sandhurst
Won: 13 Diff: +176
FOURTH QUARTERS:
Golden Square
Won: 15 Diff: +357
Sandhurst
Won: 18 Diff: +296
PREMIER DATA PER
GAME AVERAGES
DISPOSALS:
Golden Square - 380
Sandhurst - 365
KICKS:
Golden Square - 239
Sandhurst - 214
HANDBALLS:
Golden Square - 141
Sandhurst - 151
CONTESTED
POSSESSIONS:
Golden Square - 144
Sandhurst - 155
INSIDE 50s:
Golden Square - 59
Sandhurst - 57
CLEARANCES:
Golden Square - 42
Sandhurst - 47
MARKS:
Golden Square - 110
Sandhurst - 88
TACKLES:
Golden Square - 58
Sandhurst - 55
HIT-OUTS:
Golden Square - 44
Sandhurst - 51
TURNOVERS:
Golden Square - 66
Sandhurst - 70
FREES FOR:
Golden Square - 18
Sandhurst - 20
FREES AGAINST:
Golden Square - 22
Sandhurst - 26
EAGLEHAWK v SANDHURST
11.50am Saturday at QEO
SEASON MEETINGS:
Round 9 - Eaglehawk 9.3 (57) def Sandhurst 7.8 (50).
Round 18 - Sandhurst 6.8 (44) def Eaglehawk 3.6 (24).
Second semi-final - Eaglehawk 11.8 (74) def Sandhurst 2.10 (22).
GOLDEN SQUARE v GISBORNE
9.15am Saturday at QEO
SEASON MEETINGS:
Round 6 - Golden Square 12.3 (75) def Gisborne 7.2 (44).
Round 15 - Gisborne 6.8 (44) def Golden Square 4.13 (37).
Second semi-final - Golden Square 5.4 (34) def Gisborne 2.4 (16).
Under 18's
Field: Will Robinson, Jason Seipolt, Nathan Dunn
Boundary: Charlie Neilson, Izak Cole, Mannix Grieve, Blake Dobbin
Goal: Nick Roffey, Patrick Sigg
Reserves
Field: Steve Christiansen, Jack Anderson, Joe Dennis
Boundary: Patrick Murphy, Max Adams, Raphael Perez, Coby Hilson
Goal: Daryl Cronk, Richard Murphy
Seniors
Field: Scott Baxter, John Norton, Matthew Vitiritti
Boundary: Thomas Seipolt, George Tzanidis, Matt Sexton, James Brown
Goal: Paul Martin, Darryl Hamilton
Emergency: David Carter
