Bendigo Advertisersport
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL

Eaglehawk's Noah Wheeler wins 2023 Michelsen Medal

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated September 18 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eaglehawk's Noah Wheeler is the 2023 Michelsen Medalist. Picture by Darren Howe
Eaglehawk's Noah Wheeler is the 2023 Michelsen Medalist. Picture by Darren Howe

After a fortnight of thinking his season concluded on the worst possible note, Eaglehawk midfielder Noah Wheeler had reason to smile on Sunday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.