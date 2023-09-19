In the dying minutes of Saturday's BFNL preliminary final, Sandhurst desperately needed to win a centre clearance in a bid to shut down a late surge from Strathfieldsaye.
For much of the past 15 years it's been Lee Coghlan, Nick Stagg and Andrew Collins that the Dragons have relied on to win the big moments.
Crunch time on Saturday was symbolic of the baton change that's occurred at Sandhurst over the past 12 months.
While Coghlan, Stagg and Collins remain contributors to the Dragons, on Saturday it was the next generation that propelled Sandhurst into the grand final.
Cooper Smith, Sam Conforti and Noah Walsh were in the centre square for that stoppage and proceeded to see off the Storm challenge.
"With five minutes to go in the game I turned to (assistant coach) Lachy Tardrew and said 'this is the biggest stoppage in my time at the club and we have three 21-year-olds in there with (ruckman) Hamish (Hosking). How good is that?,' Sandhurst co-coach Ashley Connick said.
"It's a feather in the cap of these talented kids that they've got the club back into a grand final."
This Saturday will be Sandhurst's first grand final appearance since 2016.
Lee Coghlan, Joel Wharton, Matt Thornton, Nick Stagg, Alex Wharton and James Coghlan are the only six players from the 2016 premiership team in contention to win another flag this week.
The Dragons finished fourth in 2017 and third in 2018 before Connick was appointed coach for the 2019 season.
They lost the elimination final in 2019, while the 2020 season and half of 2021 was lost to COVID.
In 2022 the Dragons scrambled into the finals and were knocked out in the first week by South Bendigo.
Connick said, in hindsight, last year proved to be a blessing for the Dragons.
"My first year was 2019 and six of the top seven players from the (2018) best and fairest had moved on,'' Connick said.
"We brought in a lot of kids and added some good talent as well and we built from there.
"That first year we, legitimately, were not a top-three side. We probably treaded water a bit.
"We missed a year because of COVID and then in 2021 when we played half a season, I think we were equal top when the season was called off.
"Last year was disappointing, but we did get a heap of footy into the kids that played well in the preliminary final.
"We had 10 kids aged 21-and-under play (in the preliminary final)."
One of those "kids" was fresh-faced teenager Archer Day-Wicks.
A bottom age player with the Bendigo Pioneers at under-18 level, Day-Wicks showed his untapped talent with a brilliant final quarter that included two big marks and a banana kick goal on the run that resulted in him being mobbed by every Sandhurst player on the ground.
"That's why we picked him last week and this week - he can do those sorts of things,'' Connick said of Day-Wicks.
"We want to give guys who can do those things, within reason, a licence. If you shackle those guys you can miss out on those things.
"Not everyone can do what he can do. We back Archer in to be himself out there. Occasionally, you'll have moments that you want back, but you are certainly going to get some good ones. He's a talent."
As well as the young Dragons played in the final quarter to win the preliminary final, Connick was well aware that grand final opponent Golden Square would be a tough nut to crack.
The Bulldogs defeated Sandhurst by 14 points in the second semi-final.
"We were poor in the third quarter, and we were the week before (against Golden Square) as well, and that's something we have to work on for the grand final,'' Connick said.
"We'll need to play 100 per cent of game time."
