Golden Square is through to its first BFNL grand final in seven years after it outlasted old foe Sandhurst in Saturday's second semi-final at the QEO.
The Bulldogs rallied from 18 points behind late in the second quarter to win 13.10 (88) to 11.8 (74).
The Dragons get another chance in next Saturday's preliminary final where they will try to avoid becoming the first minor premier since Maryborough in 1998 to be bundled out in straight sets.
Sandhurst looked the better side for much of the first half on Saturday.
On the back of the dominance of ruckman Hamish Hosking, the Dragons kicked six of the first nine goals of the match and had all the momentum.
The Dragons had chances to put more scoreboard pressure on the Bulldogs, but they didn't convert and the game turned in the final three minutes of the first half.
Against the run of play, Joel Brett snapped his first goal after the Dogs took the ball the length of the ground and one minute later Zavier Murley kicked truly on the run from 40m.
After looking like going into half-time with at least a three-goal deficit, the Bulldogs only trailed by six points.
The third quarter was all Golden Square.
The Bulldogs midfield took control and, the few times the Dragons did look dangerous, Square's defence held firm.
Jon Coe, Jayden Burke and Zack Shelton dominated the air in defensive 50 for the Dogs, while Jake Thrum mopped up at ground level.
Square added 3.6 to 0.2 for the quarter to lead by 16 points at the last change.
READ MORE: Marong secures back-to-back LVFNL flags
Sandhurst co-coach Bryce Curnow was moved forward in a bid to spark the Dragons in the final quarter.
From the opening bounce of the final quarter, Sandhurst key forward Cobi Maxted snapped truly to get the Dragons within 10 points.
However, the Dogs responded straight away when Hamish Morcom converted a set shot.
One minute later Tom Strauch kicked his second goal of the day to give the Dogs a game-high 22-point lead.
Sandhurst's Sam Conforti capped off some fine stoppage work from Hosking to goal on the run and the Dragons were back within 16 points.
Outstanding forward pressure from Brodie James gifted Brett an easy goal for Square and the margin was back out to 21 points at the 10-minute mark.
Sandhurst desperately needed back-to-back goals to put Square under scoreboard pressure.
Maxted's fourth goal of the day was followed by Curnow's first and the Dragons were within nine points at the 15-minute mark.
Sandhurst tried to attack through the corridor from half-back, but a turnover led to Square's Jack Stewart taking a mark deep in the South Bendigo social room pocket.
The youngster calmly slotted his first goal from 40m out and steadied the ship for Square.
The Dragons did get back within eight points via a late Conforti goal, but Square iced the match thanks to a Liam Barrett set shot in the dying seconds.
Ricky Monti was superb for Square and he was ably assisted through the middle of the ground by Ryan Hartley, Tom Toma and Jack Hickman.
Hosking was clearly Sandhurst's best, Zach Pallpratt was the Dragons' best midfielder and defender Isaac Ruff did a good job on Joel Brett.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.