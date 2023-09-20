BFNL: Stroobants, Miller to co-coach South Bendigo in 2024

SOUTH Bendigo has filled its vacant senior coaching position internally with the appointments of Steven Stroobants and Isaiah Miller to lead the Bloods into 2024 in the BFNL.
Stroobants and Miller will be joint playing coaches for the Bloods, taking the reins from Nathan Horbury.
Stroobants, who returned to South Bendigo this year, is no stranger to coaching having previously led Rochester in the Goulburn Valley league from 2020 to 2022.
For 28-year-old Miller, the appointment is his first as a senior coach.
Miller has spent the past two years back at South Bendigo from Rochester where he had the chance to dip his toe into coaching in assisting Horbury.
"I have been doing a little bit of assistant coaching since I came back last year," Miller said on Wednesday.
"When I came back from Rochester the option of being an assistant coach at South Bendigo was something that really appealed to get me into the coaching pathway.
"I'm looking forward to doing it alongside Stroobs; I played under him when he was coaching up at Rochy, so I know a bit about the way he likes to coach and it's going to be good to learn from him given the experience he's had at both VFL level and local footy coaching."
Miller spent the bulk of this year playing off half-back for the Bloods, while forward Stroobants - a former captain of the Bendigo Gold in the VFL - slotted 55 goals.
The Bloods are coming off a fifth-placed finish this season.
South Bendigo had a 10-8 record in the home and away season before bowing out of the premiership race with a 33-point elimination final loss to Eaglehawk.
Among the Bloods' 10 wins was a one-point victory over Golden Square at Wade Street back in round four in what remains the last game the Bulldogs have lost ahead of this Saturday's grand final against Sandhurst.
"We're rapt that Stroobs and Isaiah have put their hands up to take on the role," South Bendigo president Rick Townsend said.
"Stroobs has obviously got really good coaching credentials and the work he has done with the group this year as an assistant has been sensational, so it was an easy transition for him to step into the role.
"And Isaiah has shown a lot of really good leadership over the past couple of years that he has been back at the club and shown an inclination to want to coach, so we're rapt to be able to give him an opportunity."
Gun on-baller Horbury has spent the past five years as Bloods' coach and led the side to back-to-back finals appearances in 2022-23.
Prior to last year South Bendigo hadn't played finals since 2012.
South Bendigo's loss is the Noosa Tigers' gain with Horbury moving to Queensland with his family where he will continue his football career in the AFL Queensland League.
The Tigers on Tuesday announced the signing of Horbury.
"Horbs leaves a huge legacy; he has been an incredible coach and person at the club," Townsend said.
"On and off the field he has been absolutely professional and goes with our blessing. He owes us nothing and will always be a South Bendigo man and we wish he and his family all the best up at Noosa."
Horbury's last year at the helm of the Bloods was also the first season of the club's full-time move from the QEO to Harry Trott Oval.
"The move to Harry Trott Oval this year has been a real success and everything that we wanted," Townsend said.
"Our gates were up, revenue across the board was up, but what is most important is it has brought the whole club together and the vibe on game day is really good having the football and netball so close together and the juniors have been really flying as well. It has been a great move."
