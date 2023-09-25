Malls are great. They work in Europe (in Lithuania, in Kaunas they have a mall hundreds of years old and it is one kilometre long). It works very well and they can work here. There are enough noisy cars already in Bendigo and it's great to get away from them. I remember the street being open years ago and it used to work but there were no large shopping centres and a lot of people did not have cars, they walked to central Bendigo or caught a tram. When late night shopping first came in the mall was packed out every Friday night. Sure we need to improve the mall, and it's good to see it busy during the school holidays and the warmer months. As an ex draftsman and once Telstra worker I can assure readers that what lies under the ground in central Bendigo is horrible, everything from lead phone cables to earthenware pipes, leaking galvanised iron gas pipes, tree roots, yellow rock, granite and more. A lot of us think about how things were different but once the Genie is out of the bottle there is no turning back.

