Accor Hotel will be built in Bendigo mall, developers confirm

By David Chapman
Updated August 3 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 5:00am
The Accor Mantra Hotel planned for Hargreaves Mall will go ahead once economic conditions stabilise. Picutre is supplied
Developers of the proposed $14.4 million Hargreaves Mall hotel have confirmed it will be built but are waiting for costs to "level off" and funding to be secured.

