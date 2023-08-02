Developers of the proposed $14.4 million Hargreaves Mall hotel have confirmed it will be built but are waiting for costs to "level off" and funding to be secured.
They are still committed to the project, but cannot say when construction will start.
Work on building the Accor's Mantra was originally slated to begin in June 2021, with hopes it would open in 2022, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Signs at the front of the site state construction would start in 2023 but that is now on hold, according to Bendigo Hotel Investment's Ben Tzirkas.
However, Mr Tzirkas said his group was still hoping to go ahead with the project.
"It's just on hold at the moment," he said.
"We're waiting for construction costs to level off as they have spiked in recent times.
"The other half of the equation is the amount of funding we can secure."
Mr Tzirkas said the willingness of major banks to lend had dropped off in the past 18 months.
"But we are still committed to the project," he said.
The cancellation of the 2026 Commonwealth Games - which could have seen a potential influx of visitors staying at the hotel for it's two-week span - has not affected the thinking around the project, according to Mr Tzirkas.
"It's disappointing, but no," he said.
"We're the landowner and the developer. The operator (of the hotel) may have a different perspective but I would have thought two weeks in a lifetime of trading would not make that much difference."
Mr Tzirkas said it was now a waiting game to see what interest rates do and when there was more confidence in the industry.
"We're looking for a shift across the construction and lending industry," he said.
"When that will be I don't know. You can't really crystal ball these things. Is it six months, 12 months, 24 months? I don't know.
"I think we started this project in 2018 and if COVID and everything else hadn't have happened, it would have been built by now."
The hotel was approved by the City of Greater Bendigo council in July 2020.
The project is expected to take 18 months to build. The hotel will have six storeys and 110 rooms, as well as a restaurant, cafe and function facilities.
According to the development's plans, it would create demand for 101 car parks during the evening and 34 car parks during the day, however it would not have its own car park.
Hotel guests would have to park in one of the CBD's multi-storey car parks, including the Edwards Street car park.
Be.Bendigo chief executive officer Rob Herbert was delighted the hotel project was still a goer.
"That is good news," Mr Herbert said.
"And with the other hotel development on the old Forty Winks site, it will certainly be a shot in the arm to Bendigo in general and the CBD business activity levels."
The development could anchor the revitalisation of the Bendigo CBD which has seen an exodus of retail outlets in recent times.
Accor Mantra is one of three hotels which have gained council approval to be built in the city centre.
Together, the developments are slated to add a total of 417 hotel rooms to Bendigo's central business district.
Melbourne-based developers have named tourism, arts, food, events and even the GovHub project as reasons driving them to invest in Bendigo projects.
