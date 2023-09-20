Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
What's on

Lehenda Ukrainian Dance Company brings show to Bendigo

DC
By David Chapman
Updated September 20 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dancing while your country is at war is hard, but it has also meant the soul of Ukrainian culture and heritage has soared to new heights.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.