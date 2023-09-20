Bendigo Advertiser
Thales Bendigo job losses despite new Bushmaster contract

Tom O'Callaghan
Tom O'Callaghan
Updated September 20 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 11:21am
Thales workers on the production Bendigo line. Picture by Darren Howe
Thales' plans to cut 49 staff from its Bendigo operation, the bulk being high-skilled workers, has left local member Lisa Chesters feeling blindsided.

