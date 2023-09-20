BENDIGO athlete Michael Preece has enjoyed plenty of big wins across his career, particularly on the Victorian Athletic League (VAL) circuit.
But none have been more heartfelt than his victory in the John Burke Memorial Classic, run by the Bendigo Athletic Club, late last month.
Staged by the club for the first time this year, the 6.5km event honoured the late long-time Bendigo athletics coach and served as a fundraiser for the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre.
The club raised $2154 through entry fees, raffles and other activities.
A victory for Preece, who won the men's race, was poignant on two levels.
His mother is among those to have been a former patient at Peter Mac, while Burke, who passed away last year, aged 84, was his long-time former coach.
"The win was right up the top in meaning - John was my coach for 10 to 15 years," Preece said.
"To win a race and a sash with his name on it means the world to me.
"It's definitely the win that has meant the most to me."
Preece's previous major wins have included a trio of successes at the Maryborough Highland Gathering, held on New Year's Day, a pair of 1600m titles at Wangaratta, mile events at Terang and Hastings and a 3200m at Ballarat.
Even more special, Preece's John Burke Memorial win came only five days after the arrival of wife Rachael and his first daughter, Layla.
He was glad with the response to the event.
"It was great seeing a few new faces turn up and have a run," he said.
"Obviously over the next few years we will be encouraging more people to get involved and trying to grow the event.
"There was a real great vibe around the event and everyone I came in contact with said they enjoyed the day, and we got to raise a good amount of money for a great cause, which was the main objective."
The women's event was won by Ruth Sandeman, while the handicap event honours went to Greg Hillson.
Bendigo Athletic Club president Justine Babitsch said the first John Burke Memorial had been an emotional day for many in attendance.
"We did have a few teary people and Michael made a very emotional speech," she said.
"John meant so much to so many people in the community.
"For me it was quite emotional too. I was diagnosed with cancer for the third time this year and I was a patient at the Peter Mac for the first time 25 years ago.
"It was an emotional day for people for so many reasons.
"It was great to have plenty of runners from other clubs support the event, as well as non-competitive runners.
"And it was great to have plenty of John Burke's family there, including his nephew Matthew McEvoy, who sponsored the event.
"It's an annual event, so we can't wait to make it bigger and better.
Focus for the Bendigo Athletic Club has quickly turned to its upcoming summer distance series, featuring events at Tom Flood Sports Centre on most Thursday nights from November to April, run in conjunction with the Bendigo and District Cycling Club's track program.
