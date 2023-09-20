Bendigo Advertiser
Emotional John Burke Memorial Classic win for Michael Preece; club run raises $2154 for Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 20 2023 - 11:35am, first published 10:07am
Bendigo Athletic Club president Justine Babitsch with inaugural John Burke Memorial Classic men's winner Michael Preece. The pair are standing in the club's committee room, which is named in honour of the late legendary coach. Picture by Kieran Iles
BENDIGO athlete Michael Preece has enjoyed plenty of big wins across his career, particularly on the Victorian Athletic League (VAL) circuit.

