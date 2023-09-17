Undecided on how you'll vote at the referendum for an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament? Reverend Tim Costello AO is coming to Bendigo to share his thoughts and views.
Organised by Bendigo for Yes, an affiliate body of the Yes23 campaign, the former lawyer and chief executive of World Vision Australia will visit Bendigo for an event later this month.
Bendigo for Yes coordinator Sue Fricke said Mr Costello supported the Voice, but wasn't "politically partisan".
MORE NEWS:
"Tim has a lifetime of experience in gambling reform, addressing social housing and combatting global poverty," she said. "He is also a well-recognised Christian leader.
"Tim does have a perspective on the Voice, having declared his support for proposed change. But more importantly, he has the ability to respectfully engage in the conversation and unpack legitimate concerns that some people hold."
Ms Fricke said the event was designed to help people who wanted more information about the referendum, scheduled for October 14.
"While there is just under a month to go until the referendum, we're still finding that many people are unsure or undecided about how they will vote," she said.
"Some aren't really aware that the referendum is happening or what it's about. Some are unsure about potential negative consequences and want more information and some reassurance.
"Others are uncertain what Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders think and are looking for a local perspective on that issue.
"This event is designed to help those people."
MORE NEWS:
Mr Costello would be joined by Dja Dja Wurrung and Yorta Yorta elder Rodney Carter.
The free event was open to the public and would be held on Tuesday, September 26 from 7pm to 8.30pm at St Paul's Anglican Cathedral, 6 Myers Street, Bendigo.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.