The male driver of a blue Holden Commodore is lucky to be alive after his car hit a tree near Bendigo South East College the afternoon of Friday, September 15.
The 23-year-old driver, from Kennington, suffered serious but not life threatening injuries and was taken to Bendigo Hospital, according to police.
Acting Sergeant Dale Andrews said the car had been travelling down Ellis Street towards Curtin Street when the driver lost control around 12.30pm and skidded onto the opposite side of the road.
"Essentially he's come west down Ellis Street, has lost control of his vehicle, mounted the kerb where the crosswalk is, slid crosswise across the road and hit a tree."
Ellis Street was closed between Curtin and Sharon streets until the vehicle was removed, with the road reopening around 3pm.
The investigation was ongoing, he said, with speed allegedly a factor.
The vehicle had been unregistered, with no licence plates attached to it.
Police said the vehicle was not stolen.
